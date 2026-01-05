Hawaiian Airlines, a part of Alaska Airlines, announces Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan of more than $600M over five years to modernize infrastructure and guest experience, and deepen its commitment to the community and sustainability

Hawaiian Airlines, a part of Alaska Airlines, today unveiled an investment plan of more than $600 million over five years to comprehensively enhance the experience for guests traveling to, from and within the islands by modernizing airport spaces, upgrading technology and retrofitting aircraft interiors, while expanding community and sustainability work across Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Kahuʻewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan will improve the guest experience from booking to the day of travel and provide airport and in-flight teams with modern tools and spaces to welcome travelers with their award-winning Hawaiian hospitality. Investments will also help Hawaiian advance lower emission technologies and programs promoting regenerative tourism, culture and conservation.