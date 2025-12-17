Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, Par Hawaii and Pono Energy partner to advance the Hawai‘i-based market, supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel production  

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines today announced it has joined Par Hawaii to invest in pioneering the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Hawaiʻi using locally grown agriculture feedstock to reduce aviation carbon emissions.

This initiative will enable SAF production for more sustainable future flying and deliver economic benefits through the creation of a new energy sector and fuel supply chain in Hawai’i, while bringing new opportunities for local agriculture.

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, which together provide the most flights to, from and within Hawai‘i, and Par Hawaii, the largest producer of energy products in the islands, are partnering with Pono Pacific, through its Pono Energy, Inc. subsidiary, to study Camelina sativa (camelina) as a multi-purpose crop that can be used as SAF feedstock and to support agriculture.