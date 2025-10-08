New Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines Foundation to strengthen and support Alaska and Hawai‘i communities

As two of the longest-serving U.S. airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have come together to honor the distinct identities and legacies of both brands by creating a new 501(c)(3) foundation to support nonprofits with grants in each of their namesake states. The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation, rooted in a shared legacy of service to the 49th and 50th states, will continue investing in programs that celebrate and preserve the unique way of life in Alaska and Hawai‘i.