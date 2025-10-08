New Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines Foundation to strengthen and support Alaska and Hawai‘i communities
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines during a 2024 volunteer event on Windward Oahu.
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are coming together as legacy carriers to uplift the next generation and preserve heritage across the states of Alaska and Hawaiʻi.
The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation will begin accepting grant requests on Jan. 1, 2026.
As two of the longest-serving U.S. airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have come together to honor the distinct identities and legacies of both brands by creating a new 501(c)(3) foundation to support nonprofits with grants in each of their namesake states. The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation, rooted in a shared legacy of service to the 49th and 50th states, will continue investing in programs that celebrate and preserve the unique way of life in Alaska and Hawai‘i.
The combined Foundation is built on the belief that the strength of our communities lies in their cultural richness and resilience. We are honored to support programs that reflect the spirit of Alaska and Hawai‘i, places where identity, language, and art are deeply rooted in everyday life. These grants are an investment in the next generation and the preservation of what makes these regions so extraordinary.”
For over 90 years, each airline has played a vital role in connecting communities and supporting the well-being of the regions they serve. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that uplift cultural programs, protect place, and preserve art and language in Alaska and Hawai‘i.
As we continue to grow and reach new markets as a combined organization, it’s essential that we remain grounded in the origins of our two airlines — Alaska and Hawai‘i. This new foundation reflects our enduring commitment to supporting the people, places, and cultural practices that shape our identity and carry forward the rich traditions of these two remarkable places we call home.”
The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation will begin accepting grant requests on Jan. 1, 2026.
About the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation
The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation is a private, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that uplift cultural identity, protect place, and preserve art and language. Grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving communities in Alaska and Hawai‘i.