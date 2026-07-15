Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation awards $285K to first round of grantees
Share
2025 Trail Stewards Crew Leader Training, Fox Run Trail, BLM
Summary
Last fall, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines came together to honor the distinct identities and legacies of both brands by creating a new 501(c)(3) foundation to support nonprofits with grants in each of their namesake states.
The foundation is excited to announce that it has awarded $285K to its first cohort of grantees.
Last fall, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines came together to honor the distinct identities and legacies of both brands by creating a new 501(c)(3) private foundation. Today, the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation is excited to announce that it has completed its first funding round by awarding over $285,000 in grants to 14 organizations focused on preserving the unique ways of life in both Alaska and Hawai‘i.
The combined Foundation reflects over 90-years of dedication from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines supporting initiatives that uplift cultural programs, protect place and preserve art and language. The board of directors approved our first round of grants, recognizing the work of non-profits in in our namesake states focused on advancing our mission.”
Grantee Spotlight
Kupu (Hawai‘i)
One of Kupu’s key initiatives is their Community Program, which is a year-round education and workforce development program designed to support opportunities for youth ages 16–24 to find alternative education. The program, based at Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center in Honolulu, has been operating and growing continuously since 2011. In partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education, the Center is designated as the only off-campus Alternative Learning Center in the Honolulu district, providing students with a supportive environment where they can continue their education while gaining practical job skills and mentorship.
Kupu’s Community Program combines hands-on learning, academic support and career exploration to help students complete their high school diploma or High School Equivalency credential (HiSET or General Educational Development — GED) while preparing for future employment. Students participate in a variety of learning experiences designed to build confidence, leadership skills and workforce readiness.
Alaska Trails (Alaska)
The Alaska Trail Stewards (ATS) program provides volunteer-based trail construction and maintenance services to public land managers and others who have the responsibility to safely and sustainably maintain trails throughout Alaska. Its goals are to increase the number of skilled and safe volunteers doing trail work on public lands in Alaska, provide a wide variety of opportunities for citizen stewardship of public lands, decrease the backlog of trail maintenance on public lands, and expand youth engagement in caring for public lands.
ATS volunteer events are held on public lands from Seward to Talkeetna, Alaska. The organization collaborates with land managers from Chugach National Forest, Chugach State Park, Hatcher Pass State Park, Denali State Park, the City of Whittier, the Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to identify priority trail projects that volunteers can accomplish. Volunteers complete work such as trail brushing to clear alders and other brush encroaching on the trail, digging drainage ditches and constructing trail structures such as step-and-run boardwalk.
The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation reflects our shared commitment to supporting the communities we call home in ways that are lasting, intentional and rooted in care. It is also closely connected to our Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan – a broader commitment to invest in Hawai‘i’s future. As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines come together, the Foundation gives us another way to support the people and organizations strengthening local communities, while honoring the cultures, relationships and sense of place that make Alaska and Hawaiʻi so special.”
List of grantees
In its first funding round, the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation awarded grants to:
- Alaska Trails
- National Forest Foundation
- Spirit of Youth
- Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center
- Hawai‘i Nature Center
- Hawai‘i Youth Opera Chorus
- Kīpuka Kuleana
- Kupu
- Lāna‘i Arts & Culture Center
- Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike Building Program
- National Tropical Botanical Garden
- Pacific Gateway Center
- Pacific Whale Foundation
- YMCA of Honolulu
The next round of grant submissions is open
The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation supports initiatives that uplift cultural identity, protect place, and preserve art and language. Its second round of submissions has closed, but the third round of grant submissions will remain open until September 30.
Learn more about the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation and apply here.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”