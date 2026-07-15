Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation awards $285K to first round of grantees

One of Kupu’s key initiatives is their Community Program, which is a year-round education and workforce development program designed to support opportunities for youth ages 16–24 to find alternative education. The program, based at Kupu’s Ho‘okupu Center in Honolulu, has been operating and growing continuously since 2011. In partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education, the Center is designated as the only off-campus Alternative Learning Center in the Honolulu district, providing students with a supportive environment where they can continue their education while gaining practical job skills and mentorship.

Kupu’s Community Program combines hands-on learning, academic support and career exploration to help students complete their high school diploma or High School Equivalency credential (HiSET or General Educational Development — GED) while preparing for future employment. Students participate in a variety of learning experiences designed to build confidence, leadership skills and workforce readiness.