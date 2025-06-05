From sea to sky, new conservation film debuts on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines for World Oceans Month

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have a longstanding history of environmental sustainability, including Alaska’s #StrawlessSkies initiative in 2018, where it became the first U.S. airline to eliminate single-use plastic stir straws and citrus picks onboard. This effort, in collaboration with Lonely Whale, set a new standard in the industry for reducing plastic waste. Building on this momentum, in 2019, Alaska once again partnered with Lonely Whale to launch the #FillBeforeYouFly campaign, encouraging passengers to bring pre-filled reusable water bottles onboard to reduce single-use plastics.

Furthering their dedication to sustainability, Alaska Airlines recently partnered with Ridwell, a Seattle-based startup specializing in waste reduction, to recycle more than 17 pounds of hard-to-process items from flights, demonstrating innovative approaches to minimizing inflight waste.

Hawaiian Airlines shares the same commitment and responsibility to prevent and reduce waste. The airline, which is phasing out single-use plastics from onboard service, recently launched the first certified carbon-neutral amenity kit using recycled and recyclable materials. Hawaiian Airlines’ Travel Pono (Responsibly) inflight video series is at the forefront of promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, equipping millions of travelers with information on how they can enjoy the islands while caring for natural resources, cultures and communities.