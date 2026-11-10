From Honor Flights to fallen heroes: How Alaska and Hawaiian honor those who have served

Hawaiian flew agency personnel and equipment from Honolulu (HNL) to Seattle (SEA), and an Alaska carried them onward to Sitka. Alaska also provided travel for agency officials from Washington, D.C. (DCA), and Omaha.

When it came time to transfer the remains, employees across Alaska and Hawaiian, including several veterans with the MVA BRG, worked together to keep the mission moving. They ensured the airman’s remains were treated with dignity and respect through its Fallen Soldier Program until the final stop in Omaha.

Thanks to employees’ teamwork and care, one family is closer to having answers—and the possibility of bringing their loved one home after generations of waiting.