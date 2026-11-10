From Honor Flights to fallen heroes: How Alaska and Hawaiian honor those who have served
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May 9, 2026; Tukwila, Wash., Departure of Alaska Airlines honor flight from SEA to BWI. credit: Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines
Summary
Employees across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines helped transport the remains of an unidentified World War II airman for forensic analysis, bringing one family closer to answers after generations of waiting.
Alaska Airlines is proud to recognize veterans, active-duty service members and military families year-round through Honor Flights, the Fallen Soldier Program and employee-led initiatives.
Veterans Day offers a special opportunity to recognize those who have served in the U.S. military, but that commitment extends far beyond one day at Alaska Airlines.
Throughout the year, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air honor veterans, active-duty service members and military families through Honor Flights, the employee-led Fallen Soldier Program and programs that invest in military and veteran employees.
Two airlines, one mission: Bringing an unidentified World War II airman’s remains closer to home
Some journeys carry more than passengers or cargo. They carry the possibility of answers for families who have waited for generations to learn what happened to their loved ones. This summer, employees across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines came together to support one such journey, carrying the remains of an unidentified World War II airman from Sitka, Alaska (SIT) to a government lab in Omaha, Nebraska (OMA), where forensic analysis could determine his identity and provide his family with closure.
Photo by Alaska Airlines
The effort started when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) contacted Alaska’s Military, Veterans and Allies Business Resource Group (MVA BRG) for support in searching for two airmen believed to be buried in unidentified graves at the Sitka National Cemetery. The airmen were among those presumed lost during World War II after their Douglas C-53B Skytrooper went down in the Bering Sea. DPAA needed help transporting equipment and personnel to Sitka to search for their remains. In the end, only one of the two airmen’s remains was located.
Photos by Alaska Airlines
Hawaiian flew agency personnel and equipment from Honolulu (HNL) to Seattle (SEA), and an Alaska carried them onward to Sitka. Alaska also provided travel for agency officials from Washington, D.C. (DCA), and Omaha.
When it came time to transfer the remains, employees across Alaska and Hawaiian, including several veterans with the MVA BRG, worked together to keep the mission moving. They ensured the airman’s remains were treated with dignity and respect through its Fallen Soldier Program until the final stop in Omaha.
Thanks to employees’ teamwork and care, one family is closer to having answers—and the possibility of bringing their loved one home after generations of waiting.
An Alaska flight attendant shares an Honor Flight with her Vietnam War veteran father
An Honor Flight from Portland (PDX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA), on Sept. 24 was especially meaningful for one member of the Alaska flight crew. Flight attendant Andrea J.’s father, a Vietnam War Army veteran, was among the veterans on board.
Photo by Molly J. Smith
There aren’t enough words to describe how proud I was to be working on that flight. I’m so appreciative and proud of my company for their continued support of this incredibly special program. In all my years of flying, I’ve never had my dad on one of my flights, so to have him on this one was beyond special. I’m a proud daughter of a decorated Vietnam War veteran, and he’s a proud father of an Alaska Airlines flight attendant. That was a wonderful day that he and I will always remember.”
Photos by Molly J. Smith
Alaska is operating 21 Honor Flights in 2026, carrying more than 2,000 veterans and their chosen companions. Alaska works with Honor Flight chapters across its domestic network to help veterans travel from places like Washington, Alaska, Hawaiʻi, Oregon and California to Washington, D.C., where they visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice.
Each Honor Flight is designed to provide a meaningful experience for veterans and their families across their travel journey. For many, the trip offers recognition of their sacrifices, gratitude for their service and the chance to enjoy a celebratory welcome home.
The 20th Fallen Soldier Cart debuts in Portland
Last month, Alaska unveiled a new, custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart for Portland International Airport. The cart is the 20th created by Alaska Airlines Maintenance & Engineering employees as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honor fallen service members and the second stationed at the airport. The cart in service serves as a visible symbol of remembrance and respect for fallen service members and their families, while also honoring all who have bravely served.
Video by Nikola Lakic
Created by Alaska Airlines employees in 2011, the Fallen Soldier Program provides a solemn and dignified way to honor fallen U.S. service members during their final journey. A centerpiece of the program is the Fallen Soldier Cart, which is used to transport the remains of deceased military personnel to and from aircraft with respect while also following military protocols. The program also ensures active-duty and veteran military members are treated with the utmost care in recognition of their service and sacrifice.
Fallen Soldier Carts are available for use by all airlines operating at airports equipped with one. As of November 2026, they are available at:
- Anchorage’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
- Boise Airport (BOI)
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Fairbanks International Airport (FAI)
- Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Nashville International Airport (BNA)
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- Portland International Airport (PDX)*
- San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)*
- Spokane International Airport (GEG)
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
*These locations have two carts
Investing in military talent across Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
The Military Veterans and Allies Business Resource Group plays a pivotal role in connecting current and future military and veteran employees across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air. Their employee-led efforts prioritize career development, education, awareness and networking opportunities throughout the year, while partnerships with transition assistance nonprofits like FourBlock, The Honor Foundation and COMMIT provide service members with valuable exposure and support as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives in the civilian workforce.
Alaska and Hawaiian also have a long history of recruiting military talent. In 2025, Alaska launched its Military Technician Transition Program (MTTP) and has since transitioned 13 active-duty service members and veterans into fulfilling aviation careers throughout the combined company. The MTTP program is critical in ensuring Alaska, the fourth-largest global carrier in the U.S., maintains the highest safety standards as it expands its network and fleet.
To learn more about how Alaska Airlines supports active-duty military members and veterans, visit Alaska Airlines’ salute to service page.
Photo by Alaska Airlines