Alaska Airlines expands Military Technician Transition Program to include new civilian career pathways at Hawaiian Airlines
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Maintenance Emplyees Photo 03142023
Summary
Qualified military servicemembers are invited to apply to Alaska Airlines’ Military Technician Transition Program for future careers at Hawaiian Airlines and its Seattle maintenance base. The program offers a direct pathway to FAA A&P licensure and a long‑term technician career with the combined carrier.
Transitioning from military service to a civilian career can feel like stepping into unfamiliar territory. Alaska Airlines’ Military Technician Transition Program (MTTP) works to steady that journey by offering military personnel a clear, supported path toward long-term technician roles with Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and, for the first time, Hawaiian Airlines.
Now through May 31, qualified applicants can apply for MTTP openings at Hawaiian Airlines and its Seattle maintenance base. The program offers servicemembers the opportunity to support the combined carrier’s global growth while working on state‑of‑the‑art aircraft, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
This program has been tremendously successful on two fronts: supporting military members while prioritizing our need for highly skilled and motivated maintenance professionals. By bringing Hawaiian Airlines into the program, we’re expanding opportunities for military personnel and veterans to build well-paying, long-term civilian careers.”
Alaska’s MTTP was first launched in 2025 and has since transitioned 10 active-duty service members and veterans into fulfilling aviation careers across the company. The program plays a critical role in enabling Alaska, the fourth‑largest global carrier in the U.S., to maintain the highest safety standards.
Separating from the military after 23 years of service…there’s a lot of hesitation. But I find I’m still leading teams of technicians and performing the same basic inspection practices I did before. All these things are very similar to what I was doing in the military.”
What to expect
MTTP participants receive various forms of assistance as they complete an FAA-approved Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license prep program, a critical step toward receiving the essential certification and employment as an aircraft technician.
To ease the financial burden, the program offers support for schooling costs and testing expenses, as well as flexible timelines that allow participants to choose classes aligned with their availability. Participants also receive access to dedicated mentorship from Alaska and Hawaiian’s maintenance leaders to help them stay on track academically and prepare for a civilian aviation role.
Participants who complete the program and obtain their A&P license will then be offered employment at Hawaiian Airlines’ Seattle base as a maintenance technician. Learn more about what to expect on careers.alaskaair.com.
Fostering a culture of safety excellence
In March, Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon maintenance teams were recognized for industry-leading teamwork and dedication to aviation safety. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air marked their 25th year, and Hawaiian Airlines its fifth year, of earning the FAA’s Diamond Award of Excellence, the agency’s most prestigious award that recognizes 100% completion of safety training programs by all technicians.
Where to apply
MTTP was designed for military members ready to build a future in commercial aviation, offering dedicated support and a clear runway forward. Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply for Hawaiian Airlines’ program openings now through May 31 at careers.alaskaair.com.