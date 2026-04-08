Alaska Airlines expands Military Technician Transition Program to include new civilian career pathways at Hawaiian Airlines

MTTP participants receive various forms of assistance as they complete an FAA-approved Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license prep program, a critical step toward receiving the essential certification and employment as an aircraft technician.

To ease the financial burden, the program offers support for schooling costs and testing expenses, as well as flexible timelines that allow participants to choose classes aligned with their availability. Participants also receive access to dedicated mentorship from Alaska and Hawaiian’s maintenance leaders to help them stay on track academically and prepare for a civilian aviation role.

Participants who complete the program and obtain their A&P license will then be offered employment at Hawaiian Airlines’ Seattle base as a maintenance technician. Learn more about what to expect on careers.alaskaair.com.