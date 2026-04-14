Alaska Airlines flies World War II, Vietnam War and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. in first Honor Flight of 2026

The patriotic experience is just as meaningful for employees, who often vie to work Honor Flight shifts. San Francisco-based flight attendant Deb C. first worked an Honor Flight in 2022. With a family lineage of military service, she now volunteers as a “guardian” with her husband, assisting veterans who travel without a companion. She has also played a role in one of the trip’s most emotional traditions: Mail Call.

On the final evening in Washington, D.C., veterans are surprised with Mail Call, envelopes filled with letters from family, friends, schoolchildren and strangers thanking them for their sacrifice, dedication and service. For many, it’s a somber moment that echoes the days when handwritten letters were a lifeline and comfort during service.

“The reactions are unforgettable,” Deb says. “There are tears, smiles and a lot of reflection. One veteran told me she received more letters that night than she did during her entire time in Vietnam.”

From planning to takeoff to that final night in Washington, D.C., every detail is designed to create a meaningful experience. For many veterans, it represents acknowledgment, gratitude and a long-awaited welcome home. To learn more or get involved with the Honor Flight Network, visit honorflight.org.