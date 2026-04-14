Alaska Airlines flies World War II, Vietnam War and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. in first Honor Flight of 2026
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On April 12, Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737-900ER hummed at the gate at San Francisco International Airport, awaiting a special group of passengers. Clad in the airline’s patriotic “Honoring Those Who Serve” livery, the aircraft routinely flies with stars and stripes across the country. Today’s journey, however, was different.
On board Alaska Airlines Flight 8 were 25 U.S. veterans — men and women who served across decades and around the world, including during World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War. Their trip was Alaska’s first sponsored Honor Flight of 2026 and a continuation of its 13-year partnership with the Honor Flight Network, whose mission is to celebrate America’s veterans by flying them to Washington, D.C., free of charge to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service.
“Honor Flight’s goal is to give back to each veteran from every military branch,” says J’Keren Sears, senior public affairs manager for California at Alaska. “Each trip is an opportunity for veterans to reflect on their service and find camaraderie with others. Not every veteran received a warm welcome home. Through Honor Flights, we can say, ‘Your service mattered.’”
Alaska will operate 21 Honor Flights in 2026, flying about 2,000 veterans alongside their chosen companions. “We work with different Honor Flight chapters throughout the West Coast, flying them from Seattle, Alaska, and several locations in Oregon and California — and, starting last year, Hawaiʻi,” says Alia Kaohi, community relations coordinator for California at Alaska.
Sunday’s group on board Flight 8 included Nicholas Boyko, 100, and William Sims, 99, both World War II veterans who served in the U.S. Air Force and Navy, respectively. Sims also later served in Vietnam. Fellow passengers included Robert Rhodes, a 94-year-old Korean War Army veteran, and Vietnam veteran Dennis Wayne Garidel, who celebrated his 76th birthday on the flight.
With demand outpacing availability, World War II, Korean War and terminally ill veterans are given higher priority for a free Honor Flight experience, while other applicants may wait for years. “There’s about a two-year wait for Vietnam veterans and closer to four years for Desert Storm veterans,” says Michael Singleton, president of the Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation. Veterans are selected based on when they applied and when they served.
Once in Washington, D.C., participants embark on an emotional and often packed itinerary. This group’s stops include the Lincoln, Korean War, Vietnam War and World War II memorials; Arlington National Cemetery; and the Military Women’s Memorial, among others.
Behind the (literal) red carpet
For Alaska Airlines, curating the experience starts long before takeoff, and employees like Alia are central to making it happen. She enlists dozens of employees to craft a memorable experience, entailing red carpet welcomes, gate celebrations with refreshments and even live entertainment. Teams across customer service, airport operations and inflight crews make the journey seamless, offering free checked bags, support through security and a First Class meal onboard. Ramp crews send flights off with banners, cheers and water cannon salutes. Even securing one of the four aircraft bearing the military livery requires thoughtful coordination with Alaska’s Network Operations Center in Seattle.
Not just for veterans
The patriotic experience is just as meaningful for employees, who often vie to work Honor Flight shifts. San Francisco-based flight attendant Deb C. first worked an Honor Flight in 2022. With a family lineage of military service, she now volunteers as a “guardian” with her husband, assisting veterans who travel without a companion. She has also played a role in one of the trip’s most emotional traditions: Mail Call.
On the final evening in Washington, D.C., veterans are surprised with Mail Call, envelopes filled with letters from family, friends, schoolchildren and strangers thanking them for their sacrifice, dedication and service. For many, it’s a somber moment that echoes the days when handwritten letters were a lifeline and comfort during service.
“The reactions are unforgettable,” Deb says. “There are tears, smiles and a lot of reflection. One veteran told me she received more letters that night than she did during her entire time in Vietnam.”
From planning to takeoff to that final night in Washington, D.C., every detail is designed to create a meaningful experience. For many veterans, it represents acknowledgment, gratitude and a long-awaited welcome home. To learn more or get involved with the Honor Flight Network, visit honorflight.org.
America250
Alaska Airlines is a proud airline partner of America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines were founded as lifeline carriers of the country’s 49th and 50th states and have since grown into the fourth-largest global carrier in the U.S., connecting the American people to each other and the world. The combined carrier also operates a predominantly American-made fleet and is a proud employer of thousands of employees who identify as active-duty military or veterans.
“Alaska is proud to honor servicemembers and celebrate our democracy and freedoms year-round. But we’re especially thrilled to play a small part in America’s 250th celebration,” said Megan Ouellette, vice president of public and government affairs. “The history of aviation and the histories of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are uniquely American. We’re also a company shaped by veterans — from the ramp to the CEO — and we honor servicemembers through programs like Fallen Soldier, a military employee resource group, and our Honor Flight partnership.”
As part of the America 250 commemoration, Alaska’s three Honoring Those Who Serve aircraft will be adorned with a special decal. Guests flying on one of these aircraft between May and the end of 2026 should look for the special decal by the boarding door. As a token of appreciation and celebration, Alaska crewmembers will also be handing out special America 250 challenge coins to veterans flying on Honor Flights this year.
“Our independence wouldn’t exist without their service,” Ouellette adds. “We’re proud to reflect that as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the establishment of our democracy.”