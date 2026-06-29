Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Cart stationed at Salt Lake City International Airport
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Summary
Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) unveiled a custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart during a ceremonial hand‑off to honor the nation’s military heroes on their final journey.
This marks the 19th cart created by Alaska Airlines Maintenance & Engineering employees as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honor fallen service members.
Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), today unveiled a custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart during a ceremonial hand‑off to honor the nation’s military heroes on their final journey. This marks the 19th cart created by Alaska Airlines Maintenance & Engineering employees as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honor fallen service members.
The Fallen Soldier Cart is a solemn and dignified means of transporting the remains of deceased military personnel to and from aircraft. Available to all airlines operating at SLC, the cart serves as a powerful symbol of respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made by service members and their families.
It is our honor to bring this Fallen Soldier Cart to Salt Lake City. This program is committed to ensuring that every active, retired, or veteran military member — along with their families — receives the utmost care and respect in recognition of their service and sacrifice. Our goal is to place a Fallen Soldier Cart at every airport we serve as a lasting and meaningful tribute.”
The Salt Lake City cart features a unique design that includes:
- An interior rendering of the Utah State Flag, a metal outline of the Salt Lake City skyline and interior red carpet.
- A blue-painted exterior with the SLC airport code and American flag curtains.
- Emblems representing all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force.
Salt Lake City International Airport is honored to play such an important role in remembering these brave men and women as they journey to their final resting place. We hope this dignified transfer brings peace and solace to their families.”
To commemorate the occasion, Alaska Airlines flew in their special military-themed aircraft, “Honoring Those Who Serve,” which serve as flying tributes to the bravery and dedication of military personnel.
Launched in May 2011 by Alaska Airlines employees, the Fallen Soldier Program follows military protocols to ensure the respectful handling of fallen service members. The program not only honors the deceased but also reinforces the airline’s enduring support for the military community.
Photos available upon request
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About SLC
SLC is the 22nd busiest airport in North America and the 93rd busiest in the world. More than 330 flights depart daily to 100 plus nonstop destinations via 14 airlines. SLC is finishing up a $5.1 billion redevelopment program with the final phase opening on October 27, 2026.