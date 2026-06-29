Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Cart stationed at Salt Lake City International Airport

Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), today unveiled a custom-designed Fallen Soldier Cart during a ceremonial hand‑off to honor the nation’s military heroes on their final journey. This marks the 19th cart created by Alaska Airlines Maintenance & Engineering employees as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to honor fallen service members.

The Fallen Soldier Cart is a solemn and dignified means of transporting the remains of deceased military personnel to and from aircraft. Available to all airlines operating at SLC, the cart serves as a powerful symbol of respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made by service members and their families.