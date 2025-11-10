This Veterans Day: A surprise reunion, a meaningful final flight and a hero’s welcome home

For the 30,000+ employees across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air, serving military members is a deeply personal experience. Whether they’re employees, guests or active-duty military members flying on assignment, we’re honored to call veterans and service members a part of our family and prioritize their care and comfort on every flight and in every interaction.

This Veterans Day, join us in recognizing recent meaningful moments of care and connection shared between our dedicated employees and our military and veteran community.