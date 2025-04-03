Alaska Airlines Elevates Loyalty Program with Personalized Rewards and Enhanced Benefits
Share
Summary
Starting from 10,000 elite-qualifying miles, Mileage Plan members can reach milestones and select perks tailored to their preferences, including bonus miles, free WiFi, complimentary meal onboard, one-time lounge passes, and more.
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders now receive one free checked bag for themselves and up to six guests on the same reservation on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights when using their card to book. Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® primary cardmembers will receive two free checked bags when using their card to book Alaska Airlines-operated flights.²
Starting April 24, MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K members will be able to select a complimentary Extra Comfort seat at the time of booking when purchasing a Main Cabin fare on Hawaiian Airlines.
Beginning mid-summer, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders will be able to use their companion fare on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America.
The most generous loyalty program is now awarding our loyal members with more personalized rewards, and a highly-anticipated bag benefit is now live. As announced back in October, Alaska Airlines’ award-winning Mileage Plan has launched new milestones starting at just 10,000 elite-qualifying miles, providing members with a variety of perks throughout their journey.
More benefits, less distance between them:
Introducing milestones and perks.
In addition to achieving status milestones, our members now have the opportunity to choose perks that cater to their specific preferences. Whether they value bonus miles, a complimentary pre-order item like the Signature fruit & cheese platter, WiFi, lounge access, or other benefits, they have the flexibility to make their selection at every stage of their journey. Further information on these personalized benefits can be found here. Additionally, the following benefits are available to all elite members:
New Bag Benefit for Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders & Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers
Beginning today, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders will receive one free checked bag for themselves and up to six guests on the same reservation when using their card to book Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights.¹ Visit Alaska’s Free Bag FAQ to learn more about the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholder benefits.
Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® primary cardmembers will receive two free checked bags when using their card to book Alaska Airlines-operated flights.²
Coming soon: Extra Comfort benefits for MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K
Starting April 24, MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K members will be able to select a complimentary Extra Comfort seat at the time of booking when purchasing a Main Cabin fare on Hawaiian Airlines. This new perk is designed to enhance the travel experience for those elite members, providing additional legroom, priority boarding, and other amenities that make their journey more comfortable.
Coming soon: Use your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business companion fare on Hawaiian Airlines.
Starting this summer, guests will have the option to use their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business companion fare on any Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines flight within North America when booking via alaskaair.com. Further details will be provided in the coming months regarding this expanded benefit.
Building a stronger & more rewarding loyalty program
Over the past year, we have been on a journey to build a stronger and more rewarding Mileage Plan program. These latest perks and enhancements come on the heels of additional benefits that were announced in January as part of our continued integration with Hawaiian Airlines. During that time, we announced status match between Mileage Plan and Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles, the ability to redeem Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, and the ability to earn miles across both programs. Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to roll-out additional program benefits and enhancements – and ultimately unveil our single loyalty program with Hawaiian Airlines over the summer.
Stay tuned for more!
¹This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
²The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard primary cardmember is eligible to receive 2 free checked bags on certain Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines operated flights (free checked bag benefit). The primary cardmember must book the Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines operated flights with their Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite® Mastercard to receive the checked bag benefit. Authorized Users of the primary cardmember do not qualify for the free checked bag benefit. On Hawaiian Airlines, the free checked bag benefit is only available for travel between North America and Hawaii and between Neighbor Islands (interisland). International flights are excluded. On Alaska Airlines, the free checked bag benefit cannot be combined with other free baggage allowances.
The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is issued by Barclays Bank Delaware pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard, World Mastercard, World Elite Mastercard, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
0 Comments