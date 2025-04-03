Alaska Airlines Elevates Loyalty Program with Personalized Rewards and Enhanced Benefits

Over the past year, we have been on a journey to build a stronger and more rewarding Mileage Plan program. These latest perks and enhancements come on the heels of additional benefits that were announced in January as part of our continued integration with Hawaiian Airlines. During that time, we announced status match between Mileage Plan and Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles, the ability to redeem Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, and the ability to earn miles across both programs. Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to roll-out additional program benefits and enhancements – and ultimately unveil our single loyalty program with Hawaiian Airlines over the summer.

Stay tuned for more!

¹This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

²The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard primary cardmember is eligible to receive 2 free checked bags on certain Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines operated flights (free checked bag benefit). The primary cardmember must book the Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines operated flights with their Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite® Mastercard to receive the checked bag benefit. Authorized Users of the primary cardmember do not qualify for the free checked bag benefit. On Hawaiian Airlines, the free checked bag benefit is only available for travel between North America and Hawaii and between Neighbor Islands (interisland). International flights are excluded. On Alaska Airlines, the free checked bag benefit cannot be combined with other free baggage allowances.

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard is issued by Barclays Bank Delaware pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard, World Mastercard, World Elite Mastercard, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.