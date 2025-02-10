Unlocking our shared loyalty benefits on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Summary
Status match is now available between Alaska’s Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles.
Members can redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights.
Mileage Plan elites can now also get select benefits when flying on Hawaiian Airlines.
How are we rewarding our members with even more benefits? Let us count the ways … we’re now offering status match between Alaska’s Mileage Plan and Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles, the ability to redeem Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, and the ability to earn miles across both programs.
These benefits are the first step in our upcoming single combined loyalty program that will continue to deliver the most generous benefits in the industry.
Experience more with Status Match
HawaiianMiles members can link their HawaiianMiles and Mileage Plan accounts together to have their status matched, allowing them to enjoy elite benefits when traveling on either airline.
And, if those guests earned elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) in both Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles in 2024, they’ll be awarded the highest possible status based on their combined EQM balance. Even non-elite members can benefit from linking their accounts – if they have elite qualifying miles in both programs, their combined balance could qualify them to become elite.
Importantly, if a guest only has an Alaska Mileage Plan account, there is no need to sign up for a HawaiianMiles account – they can receive benefits by using their Mileage Plan number when flying on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights (see below).
After status matching, in addition to enjoying Mileage Plan elite benefits when flying Alaska and using their Mileage Plan number, HawaiianMiles elites will also be able to enjoy the benefits of oneworld® status when using their Mileage Plan number and flying on oneworld® partners.
oneworld® status unlocks access to a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges (depending on tier), preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more. With flights on global partners like American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Qantas, all of which fly from the Hawaiian Islands, HawaiianMiles elite members will have access to even more benefits around the world.
Note, Hawaiian Airlines intends to join the oneworld® alliance in 2026, in conjunction with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines reaching a single passenger service system. oneworld® benefits do not apply when flying on Hawaiian Airlines.
If you currently have HawaiianMiles Status only, here is what you will be matched to:
If you have elite-qualifying miles with Alaska Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles, here is what you could be matched to:
Need a refresher on the elite benefits for these programs?
Click the links below.
Alaska Mileage Plan elite benefits while flying Hawaiian Airlines
Mileage Plan elites also now have access to select benefits when flying on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, including priority check-in, priority boarding, complimentary baggage, complimentary preferred seats at booking, and access to Extra Comfort seats at check in*- no status matching required. Simply use your Mileage Plan number when traveling on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.
*First come, first served based on availability. Main cabin basic not eligible.
Redeem Mileage Plan miles on Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld® and Alaska global partners
Not only can guests use their Mileage Plan number to earn miles on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, but they can also now redeem those miles on both Alaska and Hawaiian in all classes of service (subject to availability, and restrictions apply), providing guests greater flexibility and value. The sky is the limit, whether you’re booking lie-flat business class on our new Seattle to Tokyo route, a lie-flat first class seat from Seattle to Honolulu or a main cabin neighbor island flight from Maui to Kona.
Visit alaskaair.com to redeem Mileage Plan miles for Hawaiian flights. HawaiianMiles members who want to redeem awards that include both Alaska and Hawaiian flights can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles, then redeem via alaskaair.com.
Reciprocal Earn
Guests can now earn miles towards their respective loyalty programs – either Mileage Plan or HawaiianMiles – whether they’re flying Alaska or Hawaiian, provided that their frequent flyer number is entered into the reservation.
These miles also count toward elite status and toward the new milestones introduced this year within Mileage Plan.
Coming soon: Enjoy your cardholder bag benefits on Hawaiian Airlines
Beginning later this spring, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders will receive one free checked bag for themselves and up to six guests on the same reservation when using their card to book Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights.*
Visit our Free Bag FAQ to learn more.
*This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.
What to do next?
Mileage Plan members:
Use your Mileage Plan number on your next Hawaiian Airlines-operated flight to earn elite-qualifying Mileage Plan miles and to receive select elite benefits.
All members:
Use your Mileage Plan miles to book your next flight operated by Hawaiian Airlines or awards that include both Alaska and Hawaiian flights on alaskaair.com.
And this is just the beginning. We remain committed to offering both Alaska and Hawaiian guests more benefits and value as we work towards our single loyalty program later this year. Stay tuned for more updates!
