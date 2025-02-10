Unlocking our shared loyalty benefits on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

HawaiianMiles members can link their HawaiianMiles and Mileage Plan accounts together to have their status matched, allowing them to enjoy elite benefits when traveling on either airline.

And, if those guests earned elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) in both Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles in 2024, they’ll be awarded the highest possible status based on their combined EQM balance. Even non-elite members can benefit from linking their accounts – if they have elite qualifying miles in both programs, their combined balance could qualify them to become elite.

Importantly, if a guest only has an Alaska Mileage Plan account, there is no need to sign up for a HawaiianMiles account – they can receive benefits by using their Mileage Plan number when flying on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights (see below).

After status matching, in addition to enjoying Mileage Plan elite benefits when flying Alaska and using their Mileage Plan number, HawaiianMiles elites will also be able to enjoy the benefits of oneworld® status when using their Mileage Plan number and flying on oneworld® partners.

oneworld® status unlocks access to a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges (depending on tier), preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more. With flights on global partners like American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Qantas, all of which fly from the Hawaiian Islands, HawaiianMiles elite members will have access to even more benefits around the world.

Note, Hawaiian Airlines intends to join the oneworld® alliance in 2026, in conjunction with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines reaching a single passenger service system. oneworld® benefits do not apply when flying on Hawaiian Airlines.