Huakaʻi by Hawaiian celebrates one year of connecting kamaʻāina with its most generous deal yet 

One year ago, Hawaiian Airlines proudly became the first airline to introduce a free travel benefits program created exclusively for Hawaiʻi residents. Since then, more than 300,000 kamaʻāina have joined Huakaʻi by Hawaiian to receive extra benefits on their travel.

Huakaʻi members have enjoyed exclusive deals traveling within the islands and to destinations like Alaska, Japan, Las Vegas and beyond, with more than 50,000 trips booked through the program. From surfboards to suitcases, countless bags and boards have flown for free.