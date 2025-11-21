Huakaʻi by Hawaiian celebrates one year of connecting kamaʻāina with its most generous deal yet
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates the first anniversary of its free travel benefits program for Hawaiʻi residents, which has attracted over 300,000 members and facilitated more than 50,000 trips with perks like free checked bags and exclusive travel deals.
To commemorate the milestone, Huakaʻi members can book a Neighbor Island flight and receive a second ticket for just taxes and fees, available through Saturday evening. The offer highlights Hawaiian Airlines’ ongoing commitment to serving kamaʻāina with care and hospitality.
One year ago, Hawaiian Airlines proudly became the first airline to introduce a free travel benefits program created exclusively for Hawaiʻi residents. Since then, more than 300,000 kamaʻāina have joined Huakaʻi by Hawaiian to receive extra benefits on their travel.
Huakaʻi members have enjoyed exclusive deals traveling within the islands and to destinations like Alaska, Japan, Las Vegas and beyond, with more than 50,000 trips booked through the program. From surfboards to suitcases, countless bags and boards have flown for free.
To mark this special occasion, Hawaiian Airlines is offering its best Neighbor Island deal yet:
Buy one, get one ticket for just taxes and fees on Neighbor Island flights for Huakaʻi members.
Available today through Saturday, Nov. 22 at 9:59 p.m. HST, Huakaʻi members can book their next Neighbor Island flight and bring along their partner, family member or friend for just the cost of taxes and fees.
This anniversary offer is a mahalo to our community and a reminder of our commitment to serve Hawaiʻi with care, compassion, and most importantly hoʻokipa. Hawaiian Airlines remains the No. 1 trusted and preferred airline for kamaʻāina, with a legacy of service that spans generations. Thank you for choosing to fly with us, and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Hawai‘i for years to come.”
To take advantage of this exclusive offer, Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members must sign into their Atmos Rewards account and click on “discounts and companion fares” within their profile. Not a member yet? Join our program by 2:59 p.m. HST on Friday, Nov. 21 to receive your code (available the following day). All flights can be booked using the unique code at hawaiianairlines.com and alaskaair.com. Terms and conditions apply; please visit the official webpage for more information.
Guests will continue to enjoy Hawaiian’s signature brand experiences, brought to life by our remarkable employees, along with the reach of the expanding joint global network in combination with Alaska Airlines, and the industry-leading benefits of our new combined Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program.
In addition to monthly travel deals, Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members also have access to exclusive partner offers. Past offers have included triple miles redemption at Foodland, UH Athletics ticket giveaways and discounts for Ocean Course at Hōkūala, to name a few. Looking ahead, Huakaʻi members can expect even more exclusive benefits, including a 50% bonus and status points on Neighbor Island flights coming to Atmos Communities in 2026.
To join Huakaʻi by Hawaiian and enjoy all our discounts and offers, including a free checked bag between the islands, quarterly Neighbor Island discounts, and monthly rotating deals, visit hawaiianairlines.com/huakai.