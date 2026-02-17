Start spring early and see the world with Atmos™ Rewards Global Getaways
Summary
Atmos™ Rewards Global Getaways offers members up to 60% off award tickets to select destinations, allowing travel between Feb. 27 and May 12.
The theme for this quarter is “Spring Comes Early,” to encourage members to check out some amazing destinations across the globe, at a time of year where there are fewer crowds.
Featured destinations include Copenhagen, Helsinki, Hokkaido, Munich, Prague and Vienna, with redemption starting at 17,500 points.
Welcome to this quarter’s Atmos™ Rewards Global Getaways, where members can redeem points for award tickets at up to 60% off main cabin travel to select destinations with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and their global partners. This quarter’s theme – “Spring Comes Early” – invites members to explore some amazing locations around the globe at a time of year when there are fewer crowds.
Atmos Rewards members must book their tickets between Feb. 17 and 27 for travel between Feb. 27 and May 12. Book now at alaskaair.com.
Featured destinations
Copenhagen, Denmark
Now starting at 20,000 points
The Danish capital is known for its rich cultural scene, excellent food and picturesque waterfront. From relaxing in nature and enjoying hygge, to thrill-seeking at local theme parks like Legoland or Tivoli Gardens and exploring historic castles, Copenhagen has something to offer to all ages.
Helsinki, Finland
Now starting at 17,500 points
Explore the charming seaside capital of the world’s happiest country. Be immersed in sauna culture, stroll through outdoor markets and marvel at Finnish design and architecture.
Hokkaido, Japan
Now starting at 20,000 points
Japan’s northernmost island is known for its striking natural beauty and relaxed pace of life. Snowshoe in Daisetsuzan National Park, hit the slopes for spring skiing or experience the cherry blossoms in full bloom in this captivating destination.
Munich, Germany
Now starting at 30,000 points
The capital and largest city of Bavaria blends old world charm with modern energy. Tour world-class museums, raise a glass at the city’s historic beer halls and enjoy inspiring alpine views.
Prague, Czech Republic
Now starting at 30,000 points
Prague is a storybook city famed for its medieval architecture and timeless charm. With winding cobblestone streets, grand bridges and world-class beer, this enchanting destination is certain to amaze.
Vienna, Austria
Now starting at 20,000 points
Enjoy the city’s unique blend of beauty and sophistication. Sip coffee in one of its many cafes, listen to classical music in stunning concert halls and admire impressive Baroque architecture.
Redemption details
Exploring the world with Atmos Reward is just one of the many perks of the No. 1 airline loyalty program, according to U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026. Members can earn points faster when they fly with Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld alliance members and their global partners to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide.
Alaska has streamlined the process of booking award redemptions and buying tickets with partners at alaskaair.com. The updated charts make it easier to see how many points are required for flights to various regions, with partner award travel starting at just 4,500 points one-way for short trips.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive benefit. It’s the perfect time to explore world-class destinations.
