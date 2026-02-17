Start spring early and see the world with Atmos™ Rewards Global Getaways

Welcome to this quarter’s Atmos™ Rewards Global Getaways, where members can redeem points for award tickets at up to 60% off main cabin travel to select destinations with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and their global partners. This quarter’s theme – “Spring Comes Early” – invites members to explore some amazing locations around the globe at a time of year when there are fewer crowds.

Atmos Rewards members must book their tickets between Feb. 17 and 27 for travel between Feb. 27 and May 12. Book now at alaskaair.com.