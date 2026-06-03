Introducing Atmos™ Members Day: A new monthly moment just for members
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Summary
New Atmos Members Day gives members offers every month featuring offers, updates and exclusive experiences
The first drop includes global award travel from 7,500 points plus a featured Atmos Unlocked auction for a Japan trip
Atmos Members Day is part of a broader push to make Atmos Rewards more engaging, flexible and valuable year-round
Introducing something new for loyal guests: Atmos™ Members Day — a recurring, monthly moment designed to help Atmos Rewards members get more out of their loyalty program experience.
Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day will deliver a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email. Rather than one‑off moments, Members Day creates a predictable rhythm — giving members something to look forward to and making it easier to engage with the program in meaningful ways.
A single place to discover what’s new
Each Atmos Members Day brings together the best of the program in one place — from travel inspiration to partner perks and one‑of‑a‑kind experiences. As Brett Catlin, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships, International at Alaska Airlines, shared in his note to members, the goal is simple: highlight “the best of what Atmos Rewards has to offer,” while keeping members connected to the latest updates and benefits.
Benefits include:
- Limited‑time global redemption opportunities
- Access to exclusive Atmos Unlocked experiences
- Ways to earn more through everyday activities and partners
- Ongoing program enhancements and updates
- Community and in-person events
Together, these elements reflect a broader shift toward building a more dynamic, engaging loyalty experience that goes beyond flights and helps members unlock more value every month.
Kicking off June with the first Atmos Members Day
The inaugural Atmos Members Day on June 3 offers a glimpse into how this monthly moment will come to life.
Highlights include an expanded cadence of Atmos Global Getaways, now offered monthly – giving members more frequent opportunities to redeem points for destinations around the world.
Beginning today through June 6, with travel from Sept. 1, 2026, to Nov. 15, 2026, members can book one-way economy tickets to:
- Mexico City (MEX): now starting at 7,500 points
- Helsinki (HEL): now starting at 15,000 points
- Paris (CDG): now starting at 20,000 points
- Tahiti (PPT): now starting at 20,000 points
- Bangkok (BKK): now starting at 25,000 points
- Taipei (TPE): now starting at 30,000 points
Members can also explore Atmos Unlocked, featuring elevated, experience‑driven offerings such as this month’s special auction: a curated nine-day journey through Japan with premium stays, guided experiences and immersive cultural moments. Be sure to check out the Atmos Unlocked page as additional experiences drop each Atmos Members Day, too.
In addition, a range of partner offers makes it easier to earn points through everyday travel and dining — reinforcing that Atmos Rewards extends well beyond the flight itself.
While the specific offers will change month to month, the idea stays the same: delivering a steady stream of value, inspiration and access — tailored to how members travel and engage.
Building a more rewarding member experience
Atmos Members Day is part of a broader effort to create a more guest‑centric, flexible loyalty program built on choice – one that meets members where they are and gives them more ways to engage.
By bringing together global flight opportunities, premium experiences and partner benefits into one monthly touchpoint, we’re making it easier for members to discover what’s possible with their points and to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise. Most importantly, this new format creates an ongoing connection with members, ensuring they stay informed, inspired and rewarded — not just once in a while, but every month.
Atmos members can ensure they get each edition of Members Day to their inbox by logging into their account and adjusting their profile settings. Under ‘Communications’, ensure that ‘Monthly points statement and news’ is checked.