Introducing Atmos™ Members Day: A new monthly moment just for members

Introducing something new for loyal guests: Atmos™ Members Day — a recurring, monthly moment designed to help Atmos Rewards members get more out of their loyalty program experience.

Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day will deliver a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email. Rather than one‑off moments, Members Day creates a predictable rhythm — giving members something to look forward to and making it easier to engage with the program in meaningful ways.