Aloha to big rewards: Millions of Atmos™ Rewards points up for grabs for Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers in 2026

Companion discounts

Celebrate your account anniversary and receive an annual $100-off companion discount valid for 12 months from your anniversary date. The discount is valid for roundtrip travel between Hawai‘i and North America destinations on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights or roundtrip North America main cabin travel on Alaska Airlines-operated flights.

Two free checked bags

Receive two free checked bags on eligible flights for the primary cardmember when you use your card to purchase eligible tickets directly from Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines.

Status points

Get closer to Atmos Rewards status with qualifying purchases on your Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®. Earn one status point for every $3 spent with no limit on the number of status points you can earn.

Earn

Earn three points for every $1 spent on eligible Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines purchases. Earn two points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, dining, and grocery store purchases. Earn one point per $1 spent on all other purchases. There is no limit to the total Atmos Rewards points you can earn.

Free points sharing

As a Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard primary cardmember, you can send and receive Atmos Rewards Points between a network of up to 10 friends and family. Atmos Rewards members can start sharing points by logging into their account at alaskaair.com/atmosrewards.

Redeem points for flights with no blackout dates on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Redeem for over 1,000 destinations globally through our network of airline partners.