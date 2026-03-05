The ultimate power duo: How Atmos™ Rewards and the oneworld® Alliance deliver a smoother, elevated global travel experience

First, my Atmos Rewards status makes the airport experience calmer and more predictable across the entire oneworld network, thanks to priority check-in lines and a dedicated boarding zone. The key for me, however, is partner lounge access on select itineraries. These lounges transform the hours before a flight into something I genuinely look forward to.

Take, for instance, in January, when I flew from Tokyo-Narita to Seattle in Business Class aboard Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 787-9. At Narita International Airport, I entered the Japan Airlines Sakura Lounge at around 4 p.m., well before my 6:30 p.m. departure.

The two-story space offers sweeping tarmac views, plenty of comfortable seating options and thoughtfully prepared local cuisine (think: cooked fish and sushi, plus sake and shochu stations). My favorite dish, though, was a rich and comforting beef curry served over steamed short-grain rice. It was exactly the meal I craved after a long day exploring Tokyo. Plus, it was an ideal way to cap off my time in Japan.