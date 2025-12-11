The ultimate traveler’s gift guide for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Year-round gifting for travelers who are our biggest fans

Our company stores are filled with everything Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines’ most loyal guests could want.

Feeling festive? Cozy up in Alaska Airlines’ 2025 holiday sweater. Want to show off your airline pride on the go? Explore travel essentials such as luggage tags, bags and more. For everyday style, try an exclusive Hawaiian Airlines aloha shirt or a sleek Alaska Airlines jacket. Shopping for kids? Don’t miss our youth bomber jackets, aircraft-inspired backpacks and other fun gear designed just for them.

Disclaimer: For Alaska Airlines items, the last day to order for Christmas delivery is Dec. 15. Due to a high volume of orders, Hawaiian Airlines items are unable to arrive by Christmas; please expect a shipping delay.