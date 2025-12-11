The ultimate traveler’s gift guide for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

alk tail logo

By Alaska Airlines
Dec 11, 2025
Holiday featured image

The holidays have arrived, and if you’re shopping for someone who loves to travel — or maybe treating yourself — Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have you covered. From the gift of travel to surprising a loved one with an Alaska Lounge membership, here are some of the best picks to make any traveler’s holiday season merry and bright.

Atmos member on their phone

For everyone, from the globetrotter to the bucket list traveler

Know someone planning a bucket list trip to Tokyo, London or Rome? Atmos Rewards points make the perfect gift. They can redeem points for award travel to more than 1,000 destinations on Alaska, Hawaiian and 30-plus global airline partners, including oneworld member airlines, as well as book premium upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals and exclusive Atmos Rewards Unlocked experiences.

Gift Atmos points
Alaska NSAT lounge

For the traveler who loathes airport crowds

Give the gift of comfort with an Alaska Lounge membership — the present that keeps on giving. Members enjoy exceptional service and relaxation at all Alaska Lounge locations, plus the Plumeria Lounge in Honolulu. For global travelers, upgrade to Alaska Lounge+ for access to nearly 90 partner lounges worldwide.

Purchase an Alaska Lounge membership
Woman in Rome

For the traveler who goes with the flow

Gift certificates are the ultimate way to give memories and experiences that can’t be wrapped. Whether it’s a spontaneous getaway or a carefully planned trip, a flight gift certificate is always the right fit.

Purchase an Alaska Airlines gift certificate
Purchase a Hawaiian Airlines gift card
Girl on laptop shopping

For the traveler who is so close to reaching status

Through the end of the year, Atmos Rewards members can earn 500 status points for every $100 contribution to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), up to a maximum of 5,000 status points, which count toward status and milestone qualification. Make a contribution to our EverGreen Journey and turn it into a gift toward a loved one’s status.

Make a contribution to support SAF and earn status points
Honeycreeper bird

For the traveler with a giving heart

If your loved one cares deeply about giving back, you can donate Atmos Rewards points to their favorite charity partner or cause. It’s a meaningful way to support the vital work of nonprofits while celebrating the season of generosity.

Donate points to charities with Atmos Giving by Alaska Airlines
Donate points to charities with Atmos Giving by Hawaiian Airlines

Year-round gifting for travelers who are our biggest fans

Our company stores are filled with everything Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines’ most loyal guests could want.

Feeling festive? Cozy up in Alaska Airlines’ 2025 holiday sweater. Want to show off your airline pride on the go? Explore travel essentials such as luggage tags, bags and more. For everyday style, try an exclusive Hawaiian Airlines aloha shirt or a sleek Alaska Airlines jacket. Shopping for kids? Don’t miss our youth bomber jackets, aircraft-inspired backpacks and other fun gear designed just for them.

Disclaimer: For Alaska Airlines items, the last day to order for Christmas delivery is Dec. 15. Due to a high volume of orders, Hawaiian Airlines items are unable to arrive by Christmas; please expect a shipping delay.

Alaska model aircraft being held by Santa
Hawaiian Airlines logo store items
Alaska company store items
Hawaiian Airlines logo store items
The Alaska Airlines Company Store
The Hawaiian Airlines Logo Store

