Alaska Airlines debuts its first-ever onboard safety video for new global flights from Seattle on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Never in its 94-year history has Alaska Airlines created an onboard safety video. Until now.

The new safety video will be shown prior to departure on the seatback entertainment systems of Alaska’s widebody, long-haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting the airline’s growing global gateway in Seattle to an expanding number of international destinations.

More than 100 employees are featured in the video, with the airline’s flight attendants providing clear information and demonstrations of crucial safety procedures – with a generous dose of care and personality that Alaska is known for. An initial company-wide casting call drew nearly 1,200 responses from employees eager to be part of this first-ever moment for Alaska.