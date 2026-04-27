Alaska Airlines debuts its first-ever onboard safety video for new global flights from Seattle on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
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Summary
Alaska Airlines has debuted its first-ever safety video, which will be shown prior to departure on its long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
Guests traveling on the 787 Dreamliner from Seattle will also see a new welcome video from Alaska’s CEO Ben Minicucci – another first for the airline.
Never in its 94-year history has Alaska Airlines created an onboard safety video. Until now.
The new safety video will be shown prior to departure on the seatback entertainment systems of Alaska’s widebody, long-haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting the airline’s growing global gateway in Seattle to an expanding number of international destinations.
More than 100 employees are featured in the video, with the airline’s flight attendants providing clear information and demonstrations of crucial safety procedures – with a generous dose of care and personality that Alaska is known for. An initial company-wide casting call drew nearly 1,200 responses from employees eager to be part of this first-ever moment for Alaska.
Safety is always priority number one for us. Reminding our guests of key safety procedures is serious business, but we wanted to make sure – in our first onboard safety video – that we presented that in a very welcoming, engaging way, with the help of our employees who make us such a great airline.”
Using dynamic cinematography and advanced digital technology, the video travels the globe, including to the nonstop destinations served from Seattle on the 787-9: Tokyo, Seoul, Rome and London. Alaska plans to fly to 12 global markets from its hometown airport by 2030 as new 787 aircraft enter the fleet.
Alaska partnered closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during the production of the video to ensure the content met all requirements. A safety presentation before a flight is mandated by the FAA for all U.S. airlines. Outside of the 787-9, all inflight safety demonstrations on Alaska-branded flights are conducted in the cabin by flight attendants, who undergo continuous, rigorous safety training.
Guests traveling on the 787 Dreamliner from Seattle will also see a new welcome video from Alaska’s CEO Ben Minicucci – another first for the airline.