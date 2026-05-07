Earth Month at Alaska and Hawaiian: Celebrating moments of innovation, sustainability and community
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Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines marked Earth Month by engaging employees, nonprofit partners and guests in sustainability initiatives, community volunteer efforts and incentives that support year‑round improvements in fuel and energy efficiency.
The company also earned recognition for environmental performance and innovation at Seattle‑Tacoma International Airport, while also advancing sustainable aviation fuel adoption through Atmos™ Rewards, with member contributions supporting its pathway to net‑zero emissions.
Sustainability and care are integral to the way Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines operate. The combined carrier has long remained focused on flying more efficiently and investing in new technologies to reduce its environmental impact, while leveraging its people and resources to support the communities it serves.
Throughout Earth Month, Alaska and Hawaiian engaged employees and nonprofit partners to support environmental and community work across its network, and rewarded guests who contributed to the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). These efforts support its ongoing, year-round initiatives to improve fuel and energy efficiency across its flight and ground operations.
Leader in environmental performance and innovation
In April, the Port of Seattle recognized Alaska with two Sustainable Century Awards, which recognize outstanding sustainability and equity efforts at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in 2024 and 2025.
The Port awarded Alaska with its Environmental Performance and Innovation Award, applauding the carrier’s commitment to green design, construction and energy management at its global hub by “blending sustainability with their vision to modernize customer-facing leased space.”
Over the years, Alaska has made consistent, voluntary investments in its facilities at SEA, which have received a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Silver certification.
As Seattle’s hometown airline, we are making significant investments at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport – our busiest hub that is growing to become our global gateway. Our North Main Terminal Renovation Project reflects our commitment to improving the airport experience for our guests and employees in a modern building that also maximizes environmental performance as part of our sustainability goals.”
Another significant win, Alaska was recognized with the Greatest Use of Ground Power and Pre-Conditioned Air Systems Award for conserving energy use by aircraft while parked at gates, with “91% of operations connecting to the ground power system and 76% of operations connecting to the pre-conditioned air system,” according to the Port.
Alaska and Hawaiian, alongside the community
Employees across the combined company spent Earth Month supporting seven nonprofit partners dedicated to strengthening communities and caring for the environment in Hawaiʻi and throughout the West Coast.
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to beautify local neighborhoods, remove invasive plants, restore wetlands, build gardens and engage youth in collaboration with One Roof Foundation (Washington), Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust (Washington), Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi (Hawaiʻi), Children’s Museum of Phoenix (Arizona), SOLVE (Oregon), Adopt a Pathway (Alaska) and Living Campus Garden (California).
Atmos™ Rewards and the future of sustainable aviation fuel
Throughout April, Atmos Rewards members received a special bonus when contributing toward the scaling and production of SAF. Members who helped the carrier purchase SAF during Earth Month earned three status points for every $1 contributed.
(Editor’s note: Members can contribute to SAF year-round and earn one status point for every $1 contributed.)
Engaging our guests in SAF initiatives is critical to raising awareness and scaling production to meet the industry’s needs. We appreciate our guests’ contributions and will continue identifying high-reward opportunities for our guests and Atmos Rewards members to help fuel our sustainability journey.”
In 2023, Alaska partnered with Chooose to become the first U.S. passenger airline to offer guests the ability to earn status points by helping offset carbon emissions through SAF contributions. Since then, over 100,000 guests have supported SAF, which can lower life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel and is a key lever in its five-part path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.