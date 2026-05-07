Sustainability and care are integral to the way Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines operate. The combined carrier has long remained focused on flying more efficiently and investing in new technologies to reduce its environmental impact, while leveraging its people and resources to support the communities it serves.

Throughout Earth Month, Alaska and Hawaiian engaged employees and nonprofit partners to support environmental and community work across its network, and rewarded guests who contributed to the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). These efforts support its ongoing, year-round initiatives to improve fuel and energy efficiency across its flight and ground operations.