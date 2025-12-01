Skip the mileage run and earn status points by supporting sustainable aviation fuel
Share
View of palm trees, sky and aircraft flying
As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ guests prepare to explore our combined network on their end-of-year travels, Atmos Rewards loyalty members can earn additional status points — and maintain or upgrade their status or reach their next milestone — by joining our journey to help scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Through the end of the year, Atmos Rewards members can earn 500 status points for every $100 contribution to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), up to a maximum of 5,000 status points, which count toward status and milestone qualification.
From the comfort of their home — or onboard our Wi-Fi equipped cabins — members can contribute at alaskaair.chooose.today/eoy2025 through Dec. 31 as an alternative to the year-end “mileage run.”
In 2023, in partnership with Chooose, Alaska Airlines became the first U.S. passenger airline to offer guests the ability to earn status points by helping offset carbon emissions through SAF contributions when booking a flight. SAF, which can lower life-cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, is a key lever in our five-part path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Over the past two years, more than 80,000 guests have joined us in our efforts to help scale sustainable aviation fuel, providing an important tailwind in our EverGreen journey.