Skip the mileage run and earn status points by supporting sustainable aviation fuel

As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ guests prepare to explore our combined network on their end-of-year travels, Atmos Rewards loyalty members can earn additional status points — and maintain or upgrade their status or reach their next milestone — by joining our journey to help scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Through the end of the year, Atmos Rewards members can earn 500 status points for every $100 contribution to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), up to a maximum of 5,000 status points, which count toward status and milestone qualification.