Flying Neighbor Island next month? Learn about upcoming Honolulu-Kahului 737 flights, new check-in times and Honolulu lobby changes
Share
Summary
Alaska Airlines will introduce daily Boeing 737-800 service on select Honolulu (HNL) -Kahului (OGG) flights Oct. 3, supplementing Hawaiian Airlines Neighbor Island capacity while maintaining the frequency guests depend on.
All Neighbor Island guests must check in and drop bags at least 50 minutes before departure.
International departures from Honolulu will relocate from Terminal 1, Lobby 3 to the adjacent Terminal 2, Lobby 4.
Neighbor Island service remains at the heart of Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to Hawaiʻi, connecting families, communities and businesses across the Islands every day. On Oct. 3, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines will take an important step in preparing for the future of Neighbor Island travel when the company launches daily, supplemental Boeing 737-800 service between Honolulu (HNL) and Kahului (OGG).
The Alaska-branded 737-800 flights bring additional Neighbor Island passenger and cargo capacity connecting the company’s two largest Hawaiʻi hubs while helping maintain the schedule, reliability and frequency that residents, visitors and businesses depend on every day.
While guests will begin seeing the 737 on three Honolulu-Kahului round trips, Hawaiian’s 717 fleet will continue to serve all Neighbor Island markets with some 140 daily flights. Guests will be able to clearly identify 737 and 717 Neighbor Island flights when browsing and booking on the Alaska and Hawaiian websites and app.
In 2028, Hawaiian plans to retire its 717 fleet and transition to more modern, Hawaiian Airlines-branded 737 Neighbor Island service featuring premium interiors and fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi.
What guests can expect on 737 flights starting Oct. 3
What’s new:
- Reclining leather Recaro seats
- In-seat power and USB charging
- Additional premium seating options
- More upgrade opportunities for Atmos™ Rewards and Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members
- Complimentary beverage and snack service in First Class and beverage service in the Main Cabin
- Free Starlink Wi-Fi on equipped aircraft*
*Starlink installation timing will vary by aircraft. Guests can track fleet installation progress online.
Hawaiʻi residents who are Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members will continue to enjoy exclusive benefits when traveling on Hawaiian and Alaska’s Neighbor Island flights, including recently announced enhancements offering kamaʻāina two free checked bags, quarterly discounts for up to six companions on the same reservation, triple Atmos Rewards points when shopping at Foodland and monthly fare deals across the company’s combined network.
New Neighbor Island check-in and bag drop times
Also beginning Oct. 3, all Neighbor Island guests must check in online or via the Alaska Hawaiian app and drop checked bags at least 50 minutes before departure, up from 30 minutes today. Nearly all Hawaiian Airlines Neighbor Island travelers already check in 50 minutes before departure, and the earlier check-in will help improve baggage handling and support on-time departures.
In Honolulu, guests traveling to Kahului on 737 aircraft will continue to check bags at Terminal 1, Lobby 3, using self-service bag-tag stations. In Kahului, guests departing to Honolulu on 737 aircraft should visit Alaska’s counters, located next to Hawaiian’s, for check-in services and bag drop.
International check-in moving to Terminal 2, Lobby 4
To accommodate the new Honolulu-Kahului 737 operation and improve lobby flow for guests, Hawaiian will combine check-in and bag drop for all international departures at Terminal 2, Lobby 4, beginning Oct. 3. Guests are encouraged to check their flight information before arriving at the airport and allow extra time to familiarize themselves with the updated lobby locations.
Frequently asked questions
Why is Hawaiian Airlines introducing Boeing 737 service on Neighbor Island routes?
Neighbor Island service remains a core part of Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to Hawaiʻi. The additional Boeing 737 flights between Honolulu and Kahului will provide more passenger and cargo capacity while helping maintain the frequency, reliability and connectivity that residents, visitors and businesses depend on every day. The aircraft also support Hawaiian’s long-term plan to modernize its Neighbor Island fleet.
Will the Boeing 717 still fly between the Islands?
Yes. Hawaiian’s Boeing 717 fleet will continue serving all Neighbor Island markets with approximately 140 daily flights. Beginning Oct. 3, Boeing 737 aircraft will supplement service on select Honolulu-Kahului flights.
How can I tell if my flight is operated by a 717 or 737?
Guests will be able to see the aircraft type when booking on hawaiianairlines.com, alaskaair.com and in the Alaska Hawaiian app.
Do I need to arrive earlier for my Neighbor Island flight?
Yes. Beginning Oct. 3, all Neighbor Island guests must check in and drop checked bags 50 minutes before departure. This change will help improve baggage handling and support on-time departures.
Where do I check in for a Neighbor Island flight from Honolulu?
In Honolulu, guests traveling on Boeing 717 and Boeing 737 Neighbor Island flights will continue to check in and drop bags at Terminal 1, Lobby 3.
I'm flying internationally from Honolulu. Where do I check in?
Beginning Oct. 3, check-in and bag drop for all international departures will move from Terminal 1, Lobby 3 to the adjacent Terminal 2, Lobby 4.
Will Huakaʻi by Hawaiian benefits continue on Neighbor Island flights?
Yes. Hawaiʻi residents enrolled in Huakaʻi by Hawaiian will continue to receive exclusive benefits when traveling on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines Neighbor Island flights, including two free checked bags, quarterly discounts and other program benefits.
Will Boeing 737 aircraft offer free Wi-Fi?
Yes. Boeing 737 aircraft will receive Starlink installations over time, enabling fast, free Wi-Fi. Installation timing will vary by aircraft.