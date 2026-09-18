Flying Neighbor Island next month? Learn about upcoming Honolulu-Kahului 737 flights, new check-in times and Honolulu lobby changes

Neighbor Island service remains at the heart of Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to Hawaiʻi, connecting families, communities and businesses across the Islands every day. On Oct. 3, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines will take an important step in preparing for the future of Neighbor Island travel when the company launches daily, supplemental Boeing 737-800 service between Honolulu (HNL) and Kahului (OGG).

The Alaska-branded 737-800 flights bring additional Neighbor Island passenger and cargo capacity connecting the company’s two largest Hawaiʻi hubs while helping maintain the schedule, reliability and frequency that residents, visitors and businesses depend on every day.

While guests will begin seeing the 737 on three Honolulu-Kahului round trips, Hawaiian’s 717 fleet will continue to serve all Neighbor Island markets with some 140 daily flights. Guests will be able to clearly identify 737 and 717 Neighbor Island flights when browsing and booking on the Alaska and Hawaiian websites and app.

In 2028, Hawaiian plans to retire its 717 fleet and transition to more modern, Hawaiian Airlines-branded 737 Neighbor Island service featuring premium interiors and fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi.