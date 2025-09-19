Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines recognized as APEX Five Star Major Airlines

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have been recognized as 2026 APEX Five Star Major Airlines, thanks to the incredible support of our guests and the dedication of our teams.

The APEX Five Star Award is based on passenger feedback drawn from more than 1 million confirmation code-verified flight ratings across more than 600 airlines worldwide. Evaluated on a trusted five-star scale, the award reflects outstanding performance in key areas including seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage and inflight entertainment and connectivity.