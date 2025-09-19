Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines recognized as APEX Five Star Major Airlines
April 23, 2025; Seattle, Wash., USA; Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines at N-gates of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines were honored with the 2026 APEX Five Star Major Airline award, based on over a million verified passenger ratings across 600+ airlines.
This recognition reflects outstanding performance in key areas including seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage and inflight entertainment and connectivity.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have been recognized as 2026 APEX Five Star Major Airlines, thanks to the incredible support of our guests and the dedication of our teams.
The APEX Five Star Award is based on passenger feedback drawn from more than 1 million confirmation code-verified flight ratings across more than 600 airlines worldwide. Evaluated on a trusted five-star scale, the award reflects outstanding performance in key areas including seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage and inflight entertainment and connectivity.
Providing exceptional guest experiences guides everything we do. This award is a powerful testament to the dedication of our employees, whose unwavering focus on excellence and care continues to set us apart.”
This recognition comes at a pivotal time as we invest in elevated products, programs and partnerships across our combined network to help our guests travel more, go further and dream bigger. For example:
- Atmos Rewards, our new combined loyalty program, brings together the best of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines — offering more ways to earn and redeem across a global network, with more choice and more rewards.
- Guests enjoy award-winning food and beverage offerings, including first class menus crafted by distinguished chefs across the Pacific Northwest and Hawaiʻi and regionally inspired libations — from coffee roasted in Portland to lagers and IPAs brewed on Maui.
- In the years ahead, our guests can look forward to even more elevated experiences as we invest in upgrades across our Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 fleet, travel products and services.
As we soar into this next era of innovation, the APEX Five Star designation affirms what our most loyal guests have long known: flying with Alaska and Hawaiian is more than just travel — it’s a memorable journey shaped by care, quality and genuine hospitality.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”