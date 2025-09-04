Iceland is calling: Alaska Airlines launches new route to Reykjavík and unveils elevated comfort and care across 737 fleet

The new summer service to Reykjavík is complemented by Icelandair’s more than 35 daily departures from the country’s capital to Europe, making it easier than ever for guests to continue their journey across the continent. We’re excited to offer greater convenience, flexibility and a smoother travel experience with Alaska’s new and enhanced bilateral codeshare agreement with Icelandair, enabling guests to book itineraries that combine flights from both airlines under a single ticket. This milestone comes as Alaska and Icelandair celebrate 10 years of partnership.

And now, guests traveling in First Class or as Atmos™ Rewards Gold, Platinum or Titanium elites will also have access to Icelandair’s Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport, making connections comfortable and convenient. Together with Icelandair and our oneworld and additional global airline partners, exploring the world is seamless with convenient connections and the ability to earn and redeem loyalty rewards across partner airlines. Every Iceland flight includes complimentary Wi-Fi – a special perk just for this route – along with premium pillows and blankets, so guests can stay connected and comfortable from take off to touchdown.