Latin America is the kind of place that turns a trip into a lifelong obsession. The first time I visited another country was when the siren song of the rainforest brought me to Costa Rica, and since then, I have returned to this part of the world countless times.

Alaska Airlines flies to four of the region’s most captivating destinations — Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Guatemala — and with Alaska Vacations, planning a visit has never been simpler. Seamlessly bundle your flight, hotel and rental car into one booking, earn Atmos™ Rewards points on the entire package, and save the energy you’d otherwise spend on trip logistics.

Here’s my country-by-country guide on where to go and stay once you get to your Latin American destination.