Where to stay for the perfect Latin America getaway
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Latin America is the kind of place that turns a trip into a lifelong obsession. The first time I visited another country was when the siren song of the rainforest brought me to Costa Rica, and since then, I have returned to this part of the world countless times.
Alaska Airlines flies to four of the region’s most captivating destinations — Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Guatemala — and with Alaska Vacations, planning a visit has never been simpler. Seamlessly bundle your flight, hotel and rental car into one booking, earn Atmos™ Rewards points on the entire package, and save the energy you’d otherwise spend on trip logistics.
Here’s my country-by-country guide on where to go and stay once you get to your Latin American destination.
Mexico: Go all out on the resort
Alaska flies to eight airports in Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Cancun. The country has mastered the art of the luxury resort, and this is one destination where leaning into a world-class property is absolutely the right call. The Riviera Maya alone is home to some of the most celebrated hotels on the planet — Palmaïa, Hotel Xcaret and the iconic Rosewood Mayakoba, where jungle canals wind past your villa and the sea waits just beyond the mangroves.
These properties are destinations unto themselves, with exceptional dining, spa programs and beach clubs. My biggest tip: explore beyond the resort. Mexico is a dynamic, multifaceted destination to try incredible food, indulge in amazing shopping and explore history and culture.
Costa Rica: Embrace the eco-lodge
Costa Rica practically invented responsible tourism, and the lodging reflects it. Skip the large resort complexes and instead seek out eco-lodges and small beds nestled in or near the national parks. These properties tend to have naturalist guides on staff, organic farm-to-table meals, and feel designed to immerse guests in the wild.
Whether you’re based near Monteverde’s cloud forests, the Osa Peninsula or Arenal volcano, smaller stays mean closer wildlife encounters and a lighter footprint. Don’t try to see the whole country in one trip; choose two regions maximum. Costa Rica is small on a map, but the drives between areas are long, and the roads are unpredictable.
Guatemala: Stay in colonial guesthouses or boutique hotels
Guatemala is chronically underrated, and Antigua — the colonial gem at the foot of three volcanoes — is its crown jewel. Here, converted colonial guesthouses and small boutique hotels built into 16th-century architecture give you history you can sleep in, like my personal favorite, Hotel Posada de Don Rodrigo Antigua. Lake Atitlán deserves its own visit, where village guesthouses along the shore offer some of the most dramatic views on earth.
Traffic can be extremely unpredictable here — the drive from Antigua to the airport can range from 45 minutes to three hours — so ask around and plan ahead to reach your flight on time. And stay confident if you’re the driver, because those ornate, colorful buses are called “Chicken Buses” due to how they play chicken on the narrow mountain roads.
Belize: Enjoy local hospitality in a family-owned boutique
Belize is virtually untouched by chain hotels, keeping it a destination of primarily family-owned boutique properties that put genuine hospitality front and center. The intimate hideaways of the cayes and jungle — typically no more than 30 rooms — offer an intimacy that is worlds away from the mega resort experience.
Belize’s small size often surprises visitors, but it means there’s no need to choose between the sea and the jungle: diving the Blue Hole, relaxing on the beach, exploring the intricate cave systems and Maya ruins inland and waking up before the sun with a pair of binoculars to go spot toucans are all doable in a single trip. And in terms of timing, consider an off-season visit — you never know what you might discover.
How Alaska Vacations and Atmos™ Rewards make this easier
I booked a recent trip to Belize through Alaska Vacations (and earned Atmos points) in one seamless transaction — my Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco via Los Angeles, a stay at the beautiful Itz’ana Resort in Placencia and an Avis rental car waiting at the airport. And my Atmos Gold status earned me a coveted upgrade to first class, easing me into the relaxation I was seeking as soon as I hit the airport lounge.