Chase the 2026 solar eclipse with Alaska Airlines’ nonstop service to Iceland

One of the most anticipated travel moments of 2026 is on the horizon: the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse, when the moon will pass directly between Earth and the sun, briefly turning daylight into dusk and revealing the sun’s glowing corona.

Iceland is expected to be one of the world’s premier places to experience totality, especially across the western part of the country, where the eclipse will unfold in the late afternoon and last up to about two minutes in the best viewing areas. With Alaska Airlines’ seasonal nonstop service to Reykjavík, guests can make the journey to this once-in-a-generation celestial event easier than ever.

Here’s why flying Alaska to the land of fire and ice can make the trip even more rewarding: