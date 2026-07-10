Chase the 2026 solar eclipse with Alaska Airlines’ nonstop service to Iceland
Share
One of the most anticipated travel moments of 2026 is on the horizon: the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse, when the moon will pass directly between Earth and the sun, briefly turning daylight into dusk and revealing the sun’s glowing corona.
Iceland is expected to be one of the world’s premier places to experience totality, especially across the western part of the country, where the eclipse will unfold in the late afternoon and last up to about two minutes in the best viewing areas. With Alaska Airlines’ seasonal nonstop service to Reykjavík, guests can make the journey to this once-in-a-generation celestial event easier than ever.
Here’s why flying Alaska to the land of fire and ice can make the trip even more rewarding:
Seamless connectivity to the world’s premier eclipse destination
Alaska’s daily nonstop service between Seattle and Reykjavík gives guests across the U.S. West Coast and beyond a more seamless way to reach Iceland. The 2026 seasonal route departs Seattle at 6:35 p.m. and lands at 9 a.m. the next day, giving guests a full day to explore the island country. The return flight departs Reykjavík at 12:45 p.m. and lands in Seattle at 1:40 p.m. the same day.
Partnerships that turn a trip to Iceland into a European getaway
Iceland may be the main attraction, but it does not have to be the final stop. Through the oneworld© alliance and Alaska’s global airline partners, guests can plan multi-destination adventures with convenient connections and opportunities to earn and redeem Atmos™ Rewards points across partner airlines.
Alaska’s summer service to Reykjavík is complemented by its expanded codeshare partnership with Icelandair, which opens access to more than 35 daily departures from Iceland’s capital to destinations across Europe. The bilateral codeshare agreement allows guests to book itineraries that combine flights on both airlines under a single ticket for greater convenience and flexibility.
Earn and redeem Atmos points while exploring the world
Atmos Rewards members can earn and redeem rewards on flights to Iceland, as well as vacation packages and hotel stays booked through Alaska Vacations. Members earn 1 point per $1 spent on stays at more than a million properties and Atmos™ Rewards Visa® cardholders earn 3 points per $1 spent when booking through Alaska Vacations — giving guests more ways to earn points for future travel, exclusive perks and Atmos Rewards Unlocked experiences.
Enjoy elevated comfort and care between Seattle and Reykjavík
Guests traveling to and from Iceland can enjoy Alaska’s signature care, premium pillows and blankets and complimentary Wi-Fi on the transatlantic flight. Eligible First Class guests and Atmos Rewards Gold, Platinum and Titanium members can also access Icelandair’s Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport.
Experience Iceland with Alaska Airlines
Whether guests are chasing a once-in-a-generation celestial event or planning an unforgettable getaway, Iceland’s dramatic waterfalls, volcanic landscapes, geothermal lagoons and long summer days make it a bucket-list destination well beyond the August eclipse. Alaska’s 2026 seasonal service runs through Sept. 8, with service scheduled to return in spring 2027 for another season of adventures. Guests can continue visiting Iceland in the off-season and book their travel on alaskaair.com, thanks to the carrier’s partnerships with Icelandair and oneworld alliance member airlines.