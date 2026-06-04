Alaska Airlines and Portland Japanese Garden announce multi-year partnership
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Summary
Alaska Airlines and Portland Japanese Garden announced a new, multi-year partnership.
Alaska will feature Portland Japanese Garden on its 2026 Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade float and the collaboration will support a range of initiatives designed to elevate visitor experiences, expand access to cultural programming and deepen community engagement both locally and beyond.
This partnership reinforces the airline’s commitment to the Portland and its communities.
Alaska Airlines and Portland Japanese Garden today announced a new, multi-year partnership, bringing together two Pacific Northwest entities committed to building community, finding cultural connection and creating meaningful guest experiences.
Through this partnership, Alaska will help enable the Garden’s mission of Inspiring Harmony and Peace by sharing Japanese culture with the world. As a visible expression of the collaboration, Alaska will feature Portland Japanese Garden on its 2026 Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade float, bringing a representation of the Garden’s beauty and cultural significance to thousands of parade attendees and viewers in downtown Portland. The collaboration will also support a range of initiatives designed to elevate visitor experiences, expand access to cultural programming and deepen community engagement both locally and beyond.
Photo by Mike Centioli
Portland Japanese Garden is a treasured cultural institution in our region. We are honored to partner with an organization that embodies connection, care and a profound respect for place—values that resonate deeply with Alaska’s mission. This collaboration will help us create meaningful moments for the broader community.”
Photos by Rebecca Saltonstall (left), Portland Japanese Garden (center), Mike Centioli (right)
Portland Japanese Garden is thrilled to begin its new partnership with Alaska Airlines. Both our organizations believe that cultural exchange creates meaningful connection and understanding across communities. This partnership will help strengthen our longstanding relationship with Japan, so we can continue to offer an authentic space where people can experience beauty, serenity and vibrancy of Japanese culture. We’re excited to celebrate our new friendship at the Rose Festival Parade in Portland and share that spirit of connection with the city we proudly call home.”
Alaska has proudly served Portland since 1979, with more than 2,900 employees from Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and Hawaiian Airlines based in the city. This partnership reinforces the airline’s commitment to the city and its communities, leveraging a shared vision of fostering understanding, connection and well-being through the creation of thoughtful experiences.
For more information, please visit https://japanesegarden.org/.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About Portland Japanese Garden
Portland Japanese Garden is a nonprofit organization originally founded in 1963 as a place for cross-cultural understanding following World War II. A hallmark in the City of Portland, the Garden was founded on the ideals of peace and mutual understanding between peoples and cultures. Portland Japanese Garden is considered the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan and the foremost Japanese cultural organization in North America. Portland Japanese Garden has a mission of Inspiring Harmony and Peace.