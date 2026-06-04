Alaska Airlines and Portland Japanese Garden announce multi-year partnership

Alaska Airlines and Portland Japanese Garden today announced a new, multi-year partnership, bringing together two Pacific Northwest entities committed to building community, finding cultural connection and creating meaningful guest experiences.

Through this partnership, Alaska will help enable the Garden’s mission of Inspiring Harmony and Peace by sharing Japanese culture with the world. As a visible expression of the collaboration, Alaska will feature Portland Japanese Garden on its 2026 Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade float, bringing a representation of the Garden’s beauty and cultural significance to thousands of parade attendees and viewers in downtown Portland. The collaboration will also support a range of initiatives designed to elevate visitor experiences, expand access to cultural programming and deepen community engagement both locally and beyond.