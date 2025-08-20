Introducing Atmos™ Rewards – an enhanced, combined loyalty program by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Atmos Rewards continues the generosity that Mileage Plan has long been known for. Alaska has the #1 airline rewards program according to U.S. News & World Report. And it’s getting even better. Atmos Rewards offers new ways to earn valuable points across an extensive worldwide network spanning over 1,000 destinations, connected by the strength of Alaska, Hawaiian and more than 30 global airline partners, including the oneworld alliance. We’ve also assembled a rich collection of partners to earn points with when our members are not flying.

Atmos Rewards is the global airline program that encourages members to tailor the program to their travel style and choose what matters most to them, from flexible point-earning options to preferred perks and personalized benefits in the new Atmos Communities.