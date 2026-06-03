Save the date for Alaska Air Group’s Investor Day on Sept. 29, 2026

Alaska Air Group, Inc. will hold an Investor Day presentation in Seattle on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of Alaska’s executive leadership team. The company looks forward to sharing more information about its progress on the Alaska Accelerate strategic plan.

The event will be broadcast live on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. EDT and can be viewed on Alaska’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.