London through the lens: a photographer’s guide to capturing the city
Share
Tower Bridge, London. Alaska Airlines travel images of London, England, in May 2026.
London is a city of contrast. A mix of old and new, sleek glass skyscrapers and centuries-old buildings. A blend of cool blue sky behind warm brick and stone.
I see these details not only as a professional photographer, but as someone who grew up frequently visiting England’s bustling capital city.
I live in the Pacific Northwest now, but I grew up in the English countryside. My whole extended family still lives there, split between Liverpool and a small town about an hour outside London. Growing up, the city was always a place to go for a day out with my cousins; we’d sightsee, play tourist and work our way through the many shops down Regent Street. I make sure to visit at least once a year, and that annual trip has become a lot easier with the launch of Alaska Airlines’ new nonstop flight from Seattle to London.
I recently hopped on one of Alaska’s nonstop flights to London, determined to find new ways to capture the iconic places that I’ve explored for over 30 years. So grab your camera; here are the top tips for photographing the city that you won’t want to forget.
Catching the right light
Whether I’m at home or on the other side of the globe, I’m always looking at a map and the local weather to plot out opportunities for beautiful light. I prefer the softer colors of sunrise and sunset. But summer days in London are long, reaching over 16 hours of daylight by the solstice in June! While that’s great for packing in as many activities and sights as possible, it can be a challenge, photographically speaking.
If you only have a few days, make sure you hit some of these popular spots at just the right times for the best shots.
Big Ben and Parliament: I’d originally earmarked this iconic London landmark for a sunset photo. Upon arrival, I realized it would work better in the early morning hours. The broad side of the building that you see in most photos faces east and catches the first light of the day, making it ideal for an early-morning shoot. The other bonus to dawn at the famous clock? Westminster Bridge and the surrounding areas are almost completely free of crowds — whereas in the evening, you might find yourself elbowing your way through swaths of tourists and selfie sticks.
Tower Bridge: Another one of the city’s most recognizable monuments, this bridge soaks up both the first rays of sun and the last light of day. Dusk is my favorite. The bridge takes on a magical glow as thousands of LED lights flicker to life. Start on the bank of the River Thames to get a few overall photos of the structure and its lights, then cross the span to make a few slow-exposure photos of the double-decker buses driving under its arches. The streaks of red against the blues and whites of the bridge make for a beautiful contrast. And don’t forget to look west to the modern buildings of London’s Bank area, where many of the glass skyscrapers can be seen against the backdrop of the sunset.
Don’t forget the details
As you explore, keep your eyes peeled for some of London’s most recognizable symbols. They may not be as large as the towering historic buildings, but across the city, you’ll find obvious symbols everywhere, from red telephone booths to Hackney Carriages (the city’s iconic black cabs). Take it a step further with some of my hidden favorites:
Buckingham Palace Memorial Gates: These are a treasure trove of ornate details. Start with the Canada Gate at the entrance to Green Park. It’s easily the grandest of the three decorative gates outside the Palace.
Victoria and Albert Lamps on Westminster Bridge: This was a new find for me. I noticed the green lamps along Westminster Bridge had an intricate gold design woven into them. Turns out they are the interlocked initials of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Another fun fact: These lamps are some of the last remaining working gas lamps in the city.
Lions, lions everywhere: From the giant Southbank Lion statue to the easy-to-miss motifs etched into gates and posts, look for England’s national animal on a scale both large and small.
Soak up all England has to offer
Don’t be afraid to step inside the buildings — or to go outside the city. London is home to many world-class museums, open-air markets and centuries-old pubs.
The interior of the National Gallery is a particular favorite of mine, full of rich colors and gilded ceilings. Later in the day, in search of a refreshing pint, check out The Black Friar pub to find marble and bronze sculptures and mosaics of friars. In the afternoon, go see the main rotunda of the Victoria and Albert Museum, where a fantastic Chihuly Glass sculpture hangs over the reception desk.
After a few days exploring the capital city, hop on a train to places like coastal Cornwall (my favorite seaside region) or the rolling countryside of Derbyshire (the filming location of some of my favorite scenes in the 2005 “Pride and Prejudice.” Hello, Mr. Darcy!). If cities are more your style, work your way up to Liverpool (home of The Beatles) or York (the site of one of the world’s most magnificent Gothic cathedrals).
No matter what, London — and England — has something for everyone. And now, it’s even more accessible with daily flights from Seattle.
My top tips for visiting London as a photographer
-
Bring your walking shoes or trainers, as the locals say. While buses, cabs and the London Underground are quick and easy to navigate, I argue the best way to see the city, especially for photos, is on foot.
-
Be mindful of your equipment. While I’ve always felt safe walking around London, like any large metropolitan area, you should be conscious of your surroundings. Keep an eye on your gear and pack light — you cover a lot of ground to capture the main attractions.
-
Be prepared for unpredictable weather. Dress in layers. London can be searingly hot one weekend and pouring with rain the next. If it doesn’t go according to plan, don’t forget you can seek refuge (and find more photography subjects!) in some of the beautiful museums, markets and pubs scattered throughout the city. Check out the massive blue whale skeleton hanging in the lobby of the Natural History Museum or the lively and colorful food stalls of Borough Market.