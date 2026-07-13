London through the lens: a photographer’s guide to capturing the city

London is a city of contrast. A mix of old and new, sleek glass skyscrapers and centuries-old buildings. A blend of cool blue sky behind warm brick and stone.

I see these details not only as a professional photographer, but as someone who grew up frequently visiting England’s bustling capital city.

I live in the Pacific Northwest now, but I grew up in the English countryside. My whole extended family still lives there, split between Liverpool and a small town about an hour outside London. Growing up, the city was always a place to go for a day out with my cousins; we’d sightsee, play tourist and work our way through the many shops down Regent Street. I make sure to visit at least once a year, and that annual trip has become a lot easier with the launch of Alaska Airlines’ new nonstop flight from Seattle to London.