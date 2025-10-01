Let coffee be your compass this International Coffee Day and beyond
A good cup of morning joe is the mark of an equally great day. For some, the day’s first sip of coffee is more than a habit — it’s a ritual that brightens the senses and ushers in a new day. Coffee is also a connector: we sip it as we gather, gift it to friends as a gesture of care, brew it for guests as a symbol of hospitality and make it the first stop on our travels to fuel whatever adventure lies ahead.
Thanks to our global network and the extended reach of the oneworld® Alliance, our guests and Atmos™ Rewards members can indulge in shared moments and richer coffee experiences while exploring destinations around the world.
This International Coffee Day, we invite you to travel further and sip more.
Travel and sip for the hometown vibes
At Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, guests can enjoy brews that celebrate some of the places we call home.
Flying on Alaska Airlines? Indulge in a custom blend by Pacific Northwest coffee pioneer and Portland favorite Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Our exclusive brew was crafted to taste just as exceptionally smooth in the sky as it does on the ground.
Traveling with Hawaiian Airlines? We’re serving up Lion Coffee, a bold French roast that is only available while flying on Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier and roasted in urban Honolulu.
Travel and sip for the cafe culture
Coffee is the fuel for bustling U.S. West Coast cities like Seattle, Portland and San Francisco, where craftsmanship and innovation converge in every steaming cup.
Internationally, our guests can discover specialty blends crafted by modern coffee connoisseurs across Seoul and Tokyo, both served nonstop from Seattle. Ready to step up your coffee game? It’s time to experience Australia’s legendary cafe scene — fly direct from Honolulu to Sydney, or connect one-stop from the Pacific Northwest, to indulge in all the flat whites and long blacks (Aussies’ equivalent of the americano) your caffeine-craving heart desires.
Coming soon: warm body and soul in Iceland’s thriving coffee scene, sip lavish cappuccinos and rich espresso in Rome and experience London’s growing community of cafes.
Travel and sip for the beans
Great coffee doesn’t just come from the hands of skilled baristas and roasters — it begins in places where growing is an art form.
In the Hawaiian Islands, coffee tree crops blanket the volcanic slopes of Kona and Ka‘ū on Hawaiʻi Island and in Upcountry Maui. Opting for farm tours and locally grown coffee beans is a simple way to support local growers, who capture Hawaiʻi’s unique sense of place in every batch of beans they grow, harvest and roast.
Our network also connects travelers to coffee-growing regions like Oaxaca, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and San José, Costa Rica — where café is woven into daily life as both a cultural identity and an economic lifeline.
Travel and sip for the distance
Ready to go further and explore more? As a oneworld® Alliance member airline, our guests can earn and redeem their Atmos™ Rewards points for travel to over 1,000 destinations, including iconic coffee-producing countries like Colombia, Brazil and Kenya.