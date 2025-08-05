Alaska Airlines continues international expansion with new flights to London and Reykjavik from Seattle, with a first look at our new global experience

Seattle-London

We’ll offer daily, year-round service to the British capital – one of the most sought-after international destinations and business markets – on our widebody 787-9 aircraft, featuring 34 enclosed suites with fully lie-flat seats in Business Class. The Seattle-London route is popular with both corporate and leisure travelers who are eager for premium onboard amenities and services. London is the largest intercontinental market from Seattle, with more than 400 passengers traveling between the two vibrant cities every day.

As a gateway to Europe, this daily flight will connect guests throughout the West Coast to London and other destinations served by Alaska’s extensive partner network. Beyond those in the Pacific Northwest, this new service will also provide guests in the states of Alaska and Hawaiʻi with conveniently timed connectivity to a highly desired market. The route offers an alternative to those seeking more flight times, greater premium seat capacity, and the ability to earn and redeem valuable miles on Alaska’s award-winning loyalty program. Alaska’s expansion into the London market, facilitated by strengthened collaborations with American Airlines and British Airways, presents significant opportunities. These alliances are expected to deepen over time, offering even greater value and connectivity to consumers.