Alaska Airlines continues international expansion with new flights to London and Reykjavik from Seattle, with a first look at our new global experience
Summary
Our daily nonstop to London Heathrow will connect business and leisure travelers to the largest intercontinental market from Seattle, our growing global gateway
For the first time, we’re showcasing the striking new exterior design of Alaska-branded 787-9 long-haul aircraft, inspired by our heritage as we connect to the world
On the horizon, a new onboard global experience for the 787-9s based in Seattle and Hawaiian Airlines-branded Airbus 330 widebody aircraft based in Honolulu
Alaska Airlines is accelerating our future as a premium global carrier – growing bigger, flying farther and delivering the elevated experience our guests already know and love. As we continue our expansion journey, we’re charting a bold new course across the Atlantic with the launch of two new nonstop routes to London Heathrow and Reykjavik, Iceland,* from our growing global gateway in Seattle starting next spring. We’re also debuting Alaska’s striking global exterior design that will be featured on our growing fleet of up to 17 widebody 787 Dreamliner aircraft – part of a new global experience carrying the Alaska name.
“With these bold moves, we are accelerating our vision to connect our guests to the world. We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up. And we’re doing it with the same relentless focus on safety, care and performance that’s always defined us. I’m so proud of how our people continue to step up and deliver as we push ahead on these initiatives, with even more to come.”
Flights to London and Reykjavik are scheduled to begin flying in Spring 2026. They mark the fourth and fifth of at least 12 intercontinental destinations we’ll serve from our hometown airport in Seattle by 2030. Register now at alaskaair.com/london to be the first to learn about flight schedules and when you can book tickets on alaskaair.com later this fall.
Seattle-London
We’ll offer daily, year-round service to the British capital – one of the most sought-after international destinations and business markets – on our widebody 787-9 aircraft, featuring 34 enclosed suites with fully lie-flat seats in Business Class. The Seattle-London route is popular with both corporate and leisure travelers who are eager for premium onboard amenities and services. London is the largest intercontinental market from Seattle, with more than 400 passengers traveling between the two vibrant cities every day.
As a gateway to Europe, this daily flight will connect guests throughout the West Coast to London and other destinations served by Alaska’s extensive partner network. Beyond those in the Pacific Northwest, this new service will also provide guests in the states of Alaska and Hawaiʻi with conveniently timed connectivity to a highly desired market. The route offers an alternative to those seeking more flight times, greater premium seat capacity, and the ability to earn and redeem valuable miles on Alaska’s award-winning loyalty program. Alaska’s expansion into the London market, facilitated by strengthened collaborations with American Airlines and British Airways, presents significant opportunities. These alliances are expected to deepen over time, offering even greater value and connectivity to consumers.
Seattle-Reykjavik
This route will fly daily during the summer season when the days are long and bright in Iceland. Alaska will fly the route with 737-8 MAX aircraft, designed for this type of long-range flying. Iceland remains a bucket-list destination for adventure lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, and Reykjavik will continue to serve our guests as a convenient gateway to the European continent.
A new look for a new Alaska global experience
As we expand to new markets in Asia and Europe from Seattle, we’re introducing the first phase of a new global experience for long-haul flying to our guests on the 787-9 aircraft – an evolution of the Alaska brand that reflects a bold vision for international growth and our commitment to connecting the Pacific Northwest to destinations around the world. It starts with the striking exterior design – the livery – where the Alaska name remains but with an all-new look and feel. The 787-9s with the new livery debut in January. By spring, all Dreamliners in our fleet are scheduled to showcase the new design.
“Our new 787 exterior embodies Alaska’s transition to a global airline with beauty, grace and a nod to our heritage. As we significantly expand to new destinations around the globe, we’re eager for more and more travelers to recognize our new livery as being Alaska Airlines and appreciate the outstanding service we’ve long been known for.”
The new 787-9 exterior design draws inspiration from the natural wonder of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. This phenomenon captivates global audiences, and it’s an experience that’s well known across the state of Alaska.
A palette of deep midnight blues and lush emerald greens channels the aurora’s energy and spirit into our brand.
Flowing aura lines – seen in our current core livery and premium cabins – guide the design with light, motion and flow.
We also looked to our heritage, incorporating thoughtful details like an eye-catching horizontal stripe along the fuselage – a contemporary nod to our classic liveries of the 70s and 80s that bridges our past to our future.
The Alaska Native on Alaska narrowbody aircraft and Pualani on all Hawaiian Airlines’ aircraft flying to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands are not going away. They will remain unchanged as essential elements of our brands’ legacies and history.
Bringing the most state-of-the-art aircraft to the Pacific Northwest
To support Alaska’s transformation, we’re establishing a 787-9 hub in Seattle that will deploy as many as 17 787s across our global network. In addition to our existing 737 pilot base, we will open a new pilot base to support 787 operations beginning next spring. We currently have four Dreamliners in the fleet.
The 787-9 has long-range capability, superior fuel efficiency, next-generation technology and award-winning suites in Business Class that offer a spacious, fully lie-flat seat, an 18” screen for enjoying entertainment and a privacy door with direct aisle access.
The long-haul Dreamliner experience will be available from the Pacific Northwest when service begins between Seattle and Seoul-Incheon on Sept. 12, and on the existing Seattle-Tokyo Narita route starting on Jan. 7, 2026. Flights to Rome are scheduled to begin next spring.
Enhancing the global experience on our Airbus widebody fleet
Our Airbus 330 widebody aircraft will remain dedicated to international long-haul and Continental U.S. flying to and from Hawaiʻi, operated by Hawaiian Airlines from our second-largest hub in Honolulu. To enhance the travel experience for our guests, we are making substantial investments to the onboard experience over the next few years, including all-new interiors with updated lie-flat seats, a new premium economy cabin and upgraded main cabin seats. New premium products and amenities will match the exceptional service provided by our flight attendants.
*All flights mentioned in this announcement are subject to government approval.