First timer’s guide to Rome with Alaska Airlines, tried and tested by a travel expert

The last time I was in Rome, I was 13 years old. In the nearly two decades since, I had kept telling myself, “I’ll get back there.” So when Alaska Airlines launched its first-ever nonstop flight from Seattle to the Eternal City earlier this spring, I took it as a sign to book the flight.

As with any reporting assignment, I spent hours researching (and speaking with locals) on how to make the most of a long weekend in Rome. Here’s exactly what I did — a mix of the greatest hits and lesser-known spots, along with things booked in advance and ones I happened to wander into.

After all, a trip to a city as vibrant as Rome should be equal parts structured and serendipitous.