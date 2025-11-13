Ready, set, Italia! Alaska Airlines opens ticket sales for new nonstop flights

Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets to Rome from our expanding global gateway in Seattle – another milestone as a growing global airline. We’ll offer daily, seasonal summer service between Seattle and Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport in Rome beginning on April 28, 2026.

Due to strong guest response, we increased the Seattle-Rome flight frequency from 4 times a week to daily. We’re the only airline offering the convenience of a daily nonstop. On board, guests will enjoy a reimagined global travel experience on our widebody, long-haul 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Guests can purchase roundtrip airfares to Rome as low as $599 at alaskaair.com. We’ll soon begin ticket sales for our new daily, year-round service between Seattle and London Heathrow, which also starts flying next spring.