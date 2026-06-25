A cosmic guide to the perfect Hawaiʻi holiday
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Planning a trip on Hawaiian Airlines to or within the Hawaiian Islands? Let astrology guide the way. Whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation or something in between, each island offers its own kind of magic for every astrological sign. Explore this guide to match each sign with its ideal Hawaiʻi destination.
Aries: The adventure seeker — Waimea, Kauaʻi
You crave movement and a little adrenaline, so Waimea’s rugged canyons and untamed landscapes call your name. You’re happiest when chasing waterfalls, getting a little red dirt under your nails and doing something that feels a pinch bold.
While exploring, remember to Travel Pono, or responsibly, so that Hawaiʻi’s pristine beauty and natural resources can be enjoyed for generations to come. Learn how to Travel Pono.
Taurus: The lavish wanderer — Kapalua, Maui
You appreciate effortless leisure and beauty, so Kapalua’s quiet calm and oceanfront zen feel like your personal retreat. You’re here for the slow mornings, the meals made with fresh, locally grown ingredients and unapologetically indulgent moments.
Kamaʻāina: Don’t forget about exclusive Huakaʻi by Hawaiian discounts and bag benefits, which can be used for sporting equipment like golf clubs, before heading to Kapalua, home of the best golf courses in the state.
Gemini: The curious explorer — Waikīkī, Oʻahu (with day trips on the island)
You get bored easily, so Waikīkī and Oʻahu’s energy and endless options will keep you entertained. One minute you’re at Waikīkī’s Kaimana Beach and the next you’re wandering cute boutiques in Kailua, slowing down in Haleʻīwa, eating local in Kaimukī and trekking through the Koʻolau Mountains. You love having it all at your fingertips.
While exploring Oʻahu, be sure to check out the local businesses featured on Hawaiian, such as Mana Up (Waikīkī), Maui Brewing Company (Waikīkī), Noho Home (Ala Moana Shopping Center) and Kō Hana Rum (Kunia).
Cancer: The nostalgic traveler — Hanalei, Kauaʻi
You’re drawn to places that feel meaningful and a little timeless, and Hanalei’s majestic beauty wraps you in that soft, familiar magic. You come here to reconnect and soak up every emotional, golden-hour moment.
While on Kauaʻi, support a local business, like Anahola Granola, which is now featured onboard Hawaiian Airlines. Anahola Granola has a bakery on the island and sells its products in most local grocery stores.
Leo: The glam voyager — Wailea, Maui
You love a little spotlight, and Wailea delivers with polished beaches, luxe resorts and effortless glamour. You’re here to feel fabulous, soak in the sun and make every moment look as good as it feels.
Pro tip: If shopping is on the itinerary, be sure to book travel with any Atmos™ Rewards Visa® card to earn a free checked bag. Kamaʻāina can get free checked bags for extra shopping space as a Huakaʻi by Hawaiian member.
Virgo: The organized explorer — Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
You like a plan, and Kona gives you the perfect mix of structure and discovery. You’ll map out your days to make the most of every moment — finding the best local mom-and-pop stops, exploring the most pristine beaches and hikes and enjoying every detail so you can leave feeling like you vacationed right.
Need help planning out the specifics? Check out Hawaiian Airlines’ Island Guides and Travel Pono content.
Libra: The aesthetic romantic — Princeville, Kauaʻi
You’re all about beauty and balance, and Princeville’s sweeping views and soft elegance feel straight out of a dream. You’ll chase sunsets, dress for the moment and fall in love with each moment, big and small.
Fun fact: Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 First Class cabin features a 2-2-2 layout of spacious lie-flat beds, making it the perfect option for honeymooners and couples.
Scorpio: The soulful traveler — Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
You’re drawn to depth and intensity, and Hilo’s lush rainforests and waterfalls match your vibe perfectly. You want experiences that feel real, powerful and just a little bit mysterious.
Hilo is also home to masterful local designers like Sig Zane Designs, which designed Hawaiian’s past inflight amenity collections and its current employee uniforms.
Sagittarius: The free-spirited wanderer — North Shore, Oʻahu
You follow your instincts, not an itinerary, and the North Shore’s laid-back energy fits you perfectly. You don’t need structure, just a good starting point, and from here, you’ll explore nearby hikes, chase waves and follow whatever adventure feels right that day.
P.S. Before traveling, check out Hawaiian’s Travel Pono program, which features an educational in-flight video that airs on all transpacific flights to and from the Hawaiian Islands and helpful trip-planning content.
Capricorn: The purposeful traveler — Makawao, Maui
You appreciate intention and substance, and Makawao’s blend of paniolo (cowboy) heritage, artisan culture and upcountry charm speaks to you. You’re here to experience something meaningful, from local galleries to elevated countryside moments —not just check a box.
Kamaʻāina: If hitting the surf in Pāʻia on the way to Makawao is part of the plan, check a surfboard using Huakaʻi by Hawaiian’s bag benefits.
Aquarius: The offbeat explorer — Volcano, Hawaiʻi Island
You don’t do typical, and Volcano’s raw, otherworldly landscape feels exactly right. You’re fascinated by the unexpected and drawn to places that spark your sense of wonder.
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is a special, culturally significant place. Be sure to learn about Hawaiian culture and respectful travel practices to help protect and preserve these sensitive areas.
Pisces: The dreamy escapist — Kula, Maui
You’re happiest somewhere soft and surreal, and Kula’s rolling hills and misty beauty feel like another world, especially under vast, open skies that offer front-row seats to some of Maui’s most breathtaking stargazing. You come here to drift, daydream, slow down, look up and lose track of time in the stillness and wonder of the night sky.
Fun fact: Hawaiian honors the legacy of early Polynesian voyagers and traditional wayfinding across its fleet, including naming its Airbus A330s after stars and constellations used for celestial navigation.