A cosmic guide to the perfect Hawaiʻi holiday

You crave movement and a little adrenaline, so Waimea’s rugged canyons and untamed landscapes call your name. You’re happiest when chasing waterfalls, getting a little red dirt under your nails and doing something that feels a pinch bold.

While exploring, remember to Travel Pono, or responsibly, so that Hawaiʻi’s pristine beauty and natural resources can be enjoyed for generations to come. Learn how to Travel Pono.