Alaska Airlines’ support for those impacted by the Spokane Complex Fire
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Summary
Alaska Airlines has donated $25,000 to the Innovia Foundation and $25,000 to Northwest Harvest to help communities recover from the Spokane Complex Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Washington history.
The company also supports disaster response efforts year-round as a member of the American Red Cross Ready 365 Giving Program and through the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool, a special fund under Atmos Giving.
The Spokane Complex Fire is one of the most destructive in Washington’s history, and the devastation caused by the natural disaster is heartbreaking. These fires have upended lives, displaced families, destroyed homes and left entire communities in the Spokane area facing unimaginable loss and uncertainty. The region is home to more than 400 Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees.
Here’s how Alaska has helped relief efforts and impacted communities:
- Alaska has donated $25,000 to the Innovia Foundation’s Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund. The Innovia Foundation works closely with community partners across the state to get funding where it is needed for both immediate and long-term needs.
- Additionally, Alaska has contributed $25,000 to Washington’s Northwest Harvest, a hunger relief agency that is mobilizing food and supplies through their on-the-ground network to ensure local families have access to essential resources during this difficult time.
- Alaska is also a long-time member of the American Red Cross Ready 365 Giving Program, donating cash and points each year to help the American Red Cross respond quickly to disasters.
Atmos™ Rewards members can also donate points year-round to the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool, a special fund under Atmos Giving that supports nonprofits involved in disaster relief and the transportation of medical staff and volunteers.