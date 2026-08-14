Updates on Tropical Storm Lala

Aug. 14, 2026 – 8:30 a.m. Hawaiʻi Time

Hawaiian Airlines is canceling five Neighbor Island flights to and from Hilo starting late this afternoon and suspending Hilo operations on Saturday – 23 scheduled flights – due to Tropical Storm Lala. Hawaiian is also canceling one flight between Kahului and Honolulu tomorrow and is closely monitoring weather conditions to assess additional impacts to its operations throughout the weekend.

Guests should continue to monitor the status of their flights before heading to the airport. In advance of the storm approaching the islands, Hawaiian has issued a waiver to offer guests scheduled to travel today through Sunday the flexibility to change or cancel their flights.

Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.