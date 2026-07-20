Since becoming CEO in 2021, Minicucci has led the Alaska-Hawaiian combination, launched Atmos™ Rewards and expanded Seattle’s role as an international gateway connecting the Pacific Northwest to destinations across Europe and Asia.
Ben Minicucci named Executive of the Year for North America at FlightGlobal’s 2026 Airline Strategy Awards
Share
Summary
Alaska Air Group President and CEO Ben Minicucci was named Executive of the Year – North America at FlightGlobal’s 2026 Airline Strategy Awards, recognizing his leadership during a period of transformative growth and expansion.
Alaska Air Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Minicucci has been named Executive of the Year – North America. The award, announced at FlightGlobal’s annual Airline Strategy Awards in central London, recognizes Minicucci’s leadership as he guides Alaska through its next chapter as a leading global carrier and the fourth-largest U.S. carrier.
Under Ben Minicucci’s leadership, Alaska Air Group has executed an impressive integration of different brands, capitalised on the opportunity it provided to help fuel a bold network expansion, all the while retaining its consistent leadership approach to ESG for which it is known for.”
Minicucci’s vision for Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air is grounded in trust, performance, care and safety. Under his leadership, more than 30,000 employees connect guests to the world through remarkable travel experiences, whether flying between the Hawaiian Islands or across the Atlantic to London from Seattle.
The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Minicucci. In 2025, he was named Executive of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal, and The Washington Post included him on its inaugural Post Next list of “50 people shaping our society in 2025.”
Since assuming the role of CEO in March 2021, Minicucci has guided the company through a period of sustained growth. He has also spearheaded the Alaska-Hawaiian combination, set a new standard for airline loyalty with the launch of Atmos™ Rewards and expanded Seattle as an international gateway, now connecting the Pacific Northwest to Tokyo, Seoul, Rome, London, Reykjavík and beyond.
Along the way, Minicucci has also built a leadership team capable of turning ambitious goals into measurable results, helping drive one of the most significant transformations in the company’s history.