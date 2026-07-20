Ben Minicucci named Executive of the Year for North America at FlightGlobal’s 2026 Airline Strategy Awards

The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Minicucci. In 2025, he was named Executive of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal, and The Washington Post included him on its inaugural Post Next list of “50 people shaping our society in 2025.”

Since assuming the role of CEO in March 2021, Minicucci has guided the company through a period of sustained growth. He has also spearheaded the Alaska-Hawaiian combination, set a new standard for airline loyalty with the launch of Atmos™ Rewards and expanded Seattle as an international gateway, now connecting the Pacific Northwest to Tokyo, Seoul, Rome, London, Reykjavík and beyond.

Along the way, Minicucci has also built a leadership team capable of turning ambitious goals into measurable results, helping drive one of the most significant transformations in the company’s history.