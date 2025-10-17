Ben’s influence at Alaska is hard to miss, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal — and we couldn’t agree more.
CEO Ben Minicucci named “2025 Executive of the Year” by Puget Sound Business Journal
Congratulations to Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci, who was named “2025 Executive of the Year” today by the Puget Sound Business Journal in Seattle!
“Minicucci’s bold moves set the airline on an ambitious course,” the story says, highlighting the combination with Hawaiian Airlines and plans for at least 12 new intercontinental flights out of Seattle in the next few years.
With a steady hand on the yoke, Ben is steering Alaska Air Group through a global transformation guided by a single, shared vision: connecting guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.
Earlier this year, The Washington Post featured Ben in its inaugural Post Next list of “50 people shaping our society in 2025” and spotlighted his fearless leadership in bringing together the strengths of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
Ben has been with Alaska for 22 years and has contributed to various leadership roles across the company. He became CEO in March 2021.
