Alaska Airlines names Amaresh Siva Chief Information Technology Officer

Alaska Airlines, Inc. today announced that Amaresh Siva has been named Chief Information Technology Officer. Siva will begin next month and will report directly to CEO Ben Minicucci. He will also serve on the company’s Executive Committee.

In this newly created role, Siva will bring Alaska’s technology and digital capabilities together under a single enterprise leader. He will set and execute the company’s enterprise-wide technology, data and digital strategy, with responsibility for strengthening core platforms, advancing digital capabilities and building scalable data and artificial intelligence foundations to support operational excellence, resilience and long-term growth.