University of Washington and Alaska Airlines extend landmark partnership, renew naming rights for Alaska Airlines Arena
Share
Photo of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmonston Pavilion
Summary
The University of Washington and Alaska Airlines announced a renewed 10-year partnership that will continue Alaska’s naming rights to Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion and expand a shared commitment to student-athlete success and community engagement.
In addition to maintaining its status as Official Airline of the university, Alaska will continue to support fan-favorite events and community initiatives, such as Dawg Dash, OMA&D Gala, as well as alumni programs like Fly Away warmups at away games.
The University of Washington and Alaska Airlines announced today a renewed 10-year partnership that will continue Alaska’s naming rights to Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion and expand a shared commitment to student-athlete success and community engagement.
The partnership reflects the longstanding relationship between the university and Seattle’s hometown airline. Under the new agreement, Alaska Airlines will continue as the naming rights partner of Alaska Airlines Arena for the next decade while maintaining its role as the Official Airline for the University of Washington.
The University of Washington is proud to deepen our partnership with Alaska Airlines in ways that directly support students, serve our shared community, and help ensure our student-athletes have what they need to succeed in their competitions, classes and lives. This collaboration creates meaningful opportunities for students, from scholarships and programs to beloved annual events, while also enriching Seattle and demonstrating the power of university-industry partnerships. We look forward to continuing this work together to support students and our city.”
As part of the agreement, up to half of Alaska Airlines’ annual investment will support scholarships and community initiatives benefiting UW student-athletes, including signature events that bring together alumni, fans and supporters.
Alaska Airlines and the University of Washington have built a partnership that, for decades, has strengthened our community and expanded opportunities for students, alumni, and the broader Pacific Northwest. Alaska Airlines Arena is a storied venue that has connected generations through unforgettable moments. We are proud to continue this relationship and look forward to the next chapter of impact and growth together.”
Seattle is our home, and the University of Washington is one of the great institutions that make this community special. Our role as the university’s official airline enables us to support students and student-athletes while celebrating the energy and community that make college athletics so meaningful.”
Alaska Airlines Arena hosts a wide range of athletic and campus events each year, including men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, commencement ceremonies, and community gatherings, making it one of the most active venues on campus. Alaska will continue to maintain a presence within all UW sports, including football at Husky Stadium.
The airline will also continue to support fan-favorite events and community initiatives, such as Dawg Dash and OMA&D Gala, rewarding programs such as Atmos Rewards’ fast track to elite status for University of Washington students, and alumni programs like Fly Away warmups at away games. Alaska will maintain its sponsorships of CoMotion and the UW Foster School of Business, guests can continue to enjoy flying on Alaska’s University of Washington themed aircraft, and members of the UW community can look forward to special events celebrating Seattle’s role as the airline’s global hub.
The renewed agreement reflects the strong alignment between the University of Washington and Alaska Airlines — two institutions rooted in Seattle with global reach and a shared commitment to supporting students, innovation and community.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About Washington Athletics
Washington athletic teams have claimed 57 team national championships across 12 different sports, beginning with its first titles in 1923 in men’s rowing and women’s rifle, and counting its most recent national championship in men’s soccer (2025). Traditions of Washington Athletics include 322 Olympians and Paralympians, originating The Wave during the third quarter of a 1981 football game, the familiar Huskies nickname in 1922, and its iconic Sailgating activities and encompassing view at what is known as The Greatest Setting in college football.