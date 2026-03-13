University of Washington and Alaska Airlines extend landmark partnership, renew naming rights for Alaska Airlines Arena

The University of Washington and Alaska Airlines announced today a renewed 10-year partnership that will continue Alaska’s naming rights to Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion and expand a shared commitment to student-athlete success and community engagement.

The partnership reflects the longstanding relationship between the university and Seattle’s hometown airline. Under the new agreement, Alaska Airlines will continue as the naming rights partner of Alaska Airlines Arena for the next decade while maintaining its role as the Official Airline for the University of Washington.