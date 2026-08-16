Updates on Tropical Storm/Hurricane Lala

Aug. 15, 2026 – 8 p.m. Hawaiʻi Time
As of this evening, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines have canceled 59 Neighbor Island flights and 18 transpacific flights scheduled to operate today.
As Hurricane Lala passes Hawaiʻi Island and moves northwest along the Hawaiian archipelago, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are proactively canceling 17 Neighbor Island flights and seven transpacific flights scheduled for Aug. 16. Tomorrow:
- Honolulu, Oʻahu: Alaska and Hawaiian will continue operating most scheduled flights to and from Honolulu tomorrow.
- Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi: Hawaiian will operate a reduced schedule to and from Līhuʻe tomorrow.
- Hawaiʻi Island and Maui: As conditions are forecast to improve for Hawaiʻi Island and Maui starting tomorrow, Hawaiian and Alaska will begin work to gradually restore operations in Kona, Hilo and Kahului.
Further schedule adjustments across Alaska and Hawaiian’s Hawaiʻi network are possible as teams actively navigate weather and on-the-ground conditions to prioritize the safety of employees and guests. Guests should continue monitoring the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
Guests whose flights have been impacted are being notified and offered reaccommodation options. A travel waiver has also been issued to offer guests with travel scheduled today through Sunday evening the flexibility to change or cancel their flights. Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
Aug. 15, 2026 – 2 p.m. Hawaiʻi Time
Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines continue to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts as Hurricane Lala passes south of the Hawaiian Islands.
- Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island: All Hilo service has been suspended today.
- Kona, Hawaiʻi Island: All Kona service after 2 p.m. has been suspended today.
- Kahului, Maui: Alaska and Hawaiian are operating a reduced schedule to and from Kahului today.
- Honolulu, Oʻahu: Alaska and Hawaiian are operating most scheduled flights to and from Honolulu today.
- Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi: Hawaiian is operating a reduced schedule to and from Līhuʻe today.
In total, 59 Neighbor Island flights and 18 transpacific flights have been canceled for today, Aug. 15, and five Neighbor Island and three transpacific flights have been proactively canceled for tomorrow, Aug. 16. Additional schedule adjustments are possible as teams continue to assess conditions and prioritize the safety of employees and guests.
Those scheduled to travel to Hawaiʻi on Hawaiian and Alaska should continue to monitor the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Guests whose flights have been impacted are being notified and offered reaccommodation options. A travel waiver has also been issued to offer guests with travel scheduled today through Sunday the flexibility to change or cancel their flights. Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
Aug. 14, 2026 – 8 p.m. Hawaiʻi Time
In preparation for Tropical Storm Lala, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have proactively made the following adjustments to its Hawaiʻi operation:
- Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island: Five Neighbor Island flights to and from Hilo were canceled this afternoon, and all Hilo service has been suspended for tomorrow (25 canceled flights).
- Kona, Hawaiʻi Island: All Neighbor Island service to and from Kona (KOA) scheduled for tomorrow after 2 p.m. and through the evening has been canceled. Five transpacific flights to and from Kona have also been canceled for tomorrow.
- Kahului, Maui: Alaska and Hawaiian have reduced transpacific and Neighbor Island flying to and from Kahului for tomorrow.
- Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi: Four Neighbor Island flights to and from Līhuʻe (LIH) have been canceled for tomorrow.
In total, five Neighbor Island flights were canceled on Aug. 14, and 54 Neighbor Island flights and 11 transpacific flights have been canceled for Aug. 15.
Teams are monitoring weather conditions closely for any additional impacts to this weekend’s Hawaiʻi operation. Guests should continue to monitor the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Those affected by cancellations are being reaccommodated on later flights.
A waiver has also been issued to offer guests with travel scheduled today through Sunday the flexibility to change or cancel their flights. Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
Aug. 14, 2026 – 8:30 a.m. Hawaiʻi Time
Hawaiian Airlines is canceling five Neighbor Island flights to and from Hilo starting late this afternoon and suspending Hilo (ITO) operations on Saturday – 23 scheduled flights – due to Tropical Storm Lala. Hawaiian is also canceling one flight between Kahului (OGG) and Honolulu (HNL) tomorrow and is closely monitoring weather conditions to assess additional impacts to its operations throughout the weekend.
Guests should continue to monitor the status of their flights before heading to the airport. In advance of the storm approaching the islands, Hawaiian has issued a waiver to offer guests scheduled to travel today through Sunday the flexibility to change or cancel their flights.
Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.