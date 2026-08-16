Updates on Tropical Storm/Hurricane Lala

Aug. 15, 2026 – 8 p.m. Hawaiʻi Time

As of this evening, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines have canceled 59 Neighbor Island flights and 18 transpacific flights scheduled to operate today.

As Hurricane Lala passes Hawaiʻi Island and moves northwest along the Hawaiian archipelago, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are proactively canceling 17 Neighbor Island flights and seven transpacific flights scheduled for Aug. 16. Tomorrow:

Honolulu, Oʻahu: Alaska and Hawaiian will continue operating most scheduled flights to and from Honolulu tomorrow.

Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi: Hawaiian will operate a reduced schedule to and from Līhuʻe tomorrow.

Hawaiʻi Island and Maui: As conditions are forecast to improve for Hawaiʻi Island and Maui starting tomorrow, Hawaiian and Alaska will begin work to gradually restore operations in Kona, Hilo and Kahului.

Further schedule adjustments across Alaska and Hawaiian’s Hawaiʻi network are possible as teams actively navigate weather and on-the-ground conditions to prioritize the safety of employees and guests. Guests should continue monitoring the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Guests whose flights have been impacted are being notified and offered reaccommodation options. A travel waiver has also been issued to offer guests with travel scheduled today through Sunday evening the flexibility to change or cancel their flights. Details are available at Travel Advisories – Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.