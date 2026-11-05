Alaska Airlines earns top award for innovative multi-brand digital experience
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Summary
Alaska’s Digital Experience team earned the 2026 Contentstack Experience Award for World’s Best Digital Experience for creating a shared digital foundation that powers Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Atmos™ Rewards and Atmos for Business while preserving each brand’s distinct identity.
The carrier’s award-winning online platform makes it easier to build, update and translate digital experiences across 10 languages, helping create a more seamless guest journey as the combined company expands its global network.
Bringing Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines together presented a unique digital challenge: creating one seamless experience while preserving two distinct and beloved airline brands.
Recent investments by Alaska’s Digital Experience team earned the 2026 Contentstack Experience Award for World’s Best Digital Experience. Contentstack, a pioneering content management platform that helps global brands deliver omnichannel digital experiences through an AI-driven platform, applauded Alaska for building a shared content infrastructure and translation system. The system supports multiple languages and powers experiences for four unique brands: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Atmos™ Rewards and Atmos for Business, all from a single digital foundation.
Alaska Airlines’ Digital Experience team accepting the 2026 Contentstack Experience Award for World’s Best Digital Experience.
The effort marked a first for any U.S. airline’s digital experience: a shared technology foundation that can serve multiple brands while preserving the identity of each. Rather than building separate systems for Alaska and Hawaiian, Alaska’s Digital Experience team created a brand-aware platform that automatically delivers the appropriate colors, styling, links and content based on the brand experience a guest is visiting. More than two dozen product engineering teams use these dynamic, shared components on Alaska’s new platform, while content across the two websites, alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com, is now available in 10 languages.
Alaska’s award-winning work makes it easier for its teams to build, update and translate digital experiences, creating a flexible foundation that can evolve as the combined company expands its global network.
The recognition also reflects a broader commitment to continually improve every part of the guest journey. From digital tools that make planning and managing travel easier to enhancements at the airport and onboard, Alaska’s investments are designed to make every guest touchpoint more seamless, thoughtful and rooted in care.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”