Washington leaders launch Cascadia Sustainable Aviation Accelerator; position Pacific Northwest as global hub for sustainable aviation fuel

The Cascadia region has been a trailblazer in aerospace innovation for over a century, and today it is uniquely positioned as a global center of aviation innovation, with an opportunity to unlock the next generation of sustainable fuel. With access to local, low carbon feedstocks, affordable clean energy, established infrastructure and a skilled workforce, the region has all the elements necessary to support production of up to one billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel by 2035. Scaling production at this level would drive economic prosperity and development, strengthen regional energy security and independence, support state and regional climate initiatives and build on Cascadia’s long legacy as an aviation innovator.

The global aviation industry, which generates some $4.1 trillion in economic activity and supports 86.5 million jobs, currently accounts for approximately 2-3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, in addition to other environmental impacts. SAF is a safe, effective drop-in solution projected to be used for the next 70-plus years that can reduce emissions by 80% compared to fossil-based fuels and the transition to a thriving circular economy through locally produced SAF.