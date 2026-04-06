Alaska Airlines, Seattle Kraken and One Roof Foundation give back to their Seattle hometown with South Park community cleanup
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Summary
Kicking off Earth Month 2026 with a spirit of care, Alaska Airlines teamed up with two of its partners to beautify Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, pulling weeds, helping build green walls and collecting 140 pounds of trash.
Caring for people and the places they call home is a core part of Alaska Airlines’ mission. Each year, Earth Month acts as a reminder that every employee can have a positive effect on the planet and their community. That impact can take many forms, from teams across the operation working together to purchase fuel-efficient aircraft or sustainable aviation fuel, to employees raising their hands to beautify nearby communities.
Kicking off Earth Month 2026 with a spirit of care, Alaska Airlines, the Seattle Kraken and the One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Kraken and Climate Please Arena, came together to support a volunteer project in the airline’s hometown. Dozens of Alaska employees donated their time to beautify Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, pulling weeds, helping build green walls and collecting 140 pounds of trash over the course of a day.
Alaska is committed to minimizing the impacts of waste in our communities, whether we’re eliminating plastic from our onboard service or cleaning up trash in our local neighborhoods. This partnership was a very natural fit and an important way for all three of our organizations to give back to our hometown.”
Alaska Airlines is the official airline of the Seattle Kraken. In 2024, we launched a special aircraft design honoring our partnership. The design features the team logo, coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena, and a tail number (#N933AK) honoring Seattle’s 93.3 KJR FM, the home of the Kraken.
One Roof Foundation has partnered with and invested in the South Park neighborhood since our beginnings 6 years ago. We are thrilled to have our valued partners at Alaska Airlines join us on a number of projects, including our annual clean up alongside the Duwamish River Community Coalition and Youth Corps, Dirt Corps, and the City’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment. When we extend our partnership to better the community, we can achieve amazing things together.”