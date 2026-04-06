Alaska Airlines, Seattle Kraken and One Roof Foundation give back to their Seattle hometown with South Park community cleanup

Caring for people and the places they call home is a core part of Alaska Airlines’ mission. Each year, Earth Month acts as a reminder that every employee can have a positive effect on the planet and their community. That impact can take many forms, from teams across the operation working together to purchase fuel-efficient aircraft or sustainable aviation fuel, to employees raising their hands to beautify nearby communities.

Kicking off Earth Month 2026 with a spirit of care, Alaska Airlines, the Seattle Kraken and the One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Kraken and Climate Please Arena, came together to support a volunteer project in the airline’s hometown. Dozens of Alaska employees donated their time to beautify Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, pulling weeds, helping build green walls and collecting 140 pounds of trash over the course of a day.