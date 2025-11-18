From summit to solutions: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines partners with MT2030 to empower mountain communities
Share
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are investing in the future of the communities we serve by partnering with Mountain Towns 2030 (MT2030).
Earlier this year, we became a major sponsor of the annual MT2030 Climate Summit to launch the MT2030 Elevate Scholarship, a program designed to remove financial barriers for community leaders eager to participate in the three-day event.
In the heart of America’s mountain towns — where alpine trails meet bluebird skies — communities are facing the growing challenges of climate change. These towns, often nestled in remote, high-altitude regions, are particularly vulnerable to environmental shifts and have become increasingly susceptible to droughts, wildfires, avalanches and ecological degradation.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are investing in the future of the communities we serve by partnering with Mountain Towns 2030 (MT2030), a nonprofit that empowers a movement of mountain communities committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Earlier this year, we became a major sponsor of the annual MT2030 Climate Summit to launch the MT2030 Elevate Scholarship, a program designed to remove financial barriers for community leaders eager to participate in the three-day event. Four scholarship recipients from California and Washington were selected to attend the October gathering, hosted in Breckenridge, Colo., and flown on Alaska Airlines. The group joined hundreds of industry professionals and stakeholders in conversations around complex climate challenges and solutions.
We hosted more than 600 attendees from 61 mountain communities and 37 ski resorts, with 118 speakers leading 49 sessions across a wide range of climate and sustainability topics. Our 2025 Summit was an overwhelming success, and we couldn’t have done it without Alaska Airlines’ partnership.”
Images provided by MT2030
Mountain communities are on the front lines of climate change, and the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Summit was a powerful reminder of how progress happens when we collaborate. It was inspiring to see communities sharing real-world solutions and building connections that will accelerate climate action. The peer-led sessions and the MT2030 Elevate Scholarship recipients brought fresh perspectives that will help ensure every community has a voice in shaping a more sustainable future.”
Images provided by MT2030
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are proud to connect our guests with legendary mountain communities and resorts, where adventure is a way of life. Before your next winter ski trip or summer expedition, consider these tips:
Many small choices make a big difference: Pack a lighter bag to help us burn less fuel, bring a reusable water bottle, and choose reef-safe sunscreen or SPF clothing to protect local water sources.
Join our EverGreen journey and earn elite-qualifying status points: Help us make air travel more sustainable by supporting our transition to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). By making a SAF contribution, you can support carbon reductions and earn status points.
Travel responsibly: We fly to some of the most beautiful places on Earth and want our kids, grandkids and generations to enjoy these incredible locales as well. Follow Leave No Trace principles to protect the landscapes you love. Reduce your emissions by using shuttles, buses or carpooling when possible.
Support local and sustainability-driven businesses: When you arrive, choose accommodations, restaurants and tour operators that prioritize sustainability and are locally owned.