From summit to solutions: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines partners with MT2030 to empower mountain communities

In the heart of America’s mountain towns — where alpine trails meet bluebird skies — communities are facing the growing challenges of climate change. These towns, often nestled in remote, high-altitude regions, are particularly vulnerable to environmental shifts and have become increasingly susceptible to droughts, wildfires, avalanches and ecological degradation.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are investing in the future of the communities we serve by partnering with Mountain Towns 2030 (MT2030), a nonprofit that empowers a movement of mountain communities committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Earlier this year, we became a major sponsor of the annual MT2030 Climate Summit to launch the MT2030 Elevate Scholarship, a program designed to remove financial barriers for community leaders eager to participate in the three-day event. Four scholarship recipients from California and Washington were selected to attend the October gathering, hosted in Breckenridge, Colo., and flown on Alaska Airlines. The group joined hundreds of industry professionals and stakeholders in conversations around complex climate challenges and solutions.