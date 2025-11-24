Home for the holidays: A Neighbor Island pilot’s Thanksgiving reflections

“Sometimes when I’m flying, I think about being a kid and taking the DC-9 to visit family on the other islands. Now, as a 717 pilot, I take a lot of pride in helping kamaʻāina (residents) and local families make similar travel memories — especially during the holidays.”

During the Thanksgiving travel period, we’ll operate over 140 Neighbor Island flights daily, as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 9:30 p.m., to ensure our guests reach their Hawaiʻi holiday destination with ease.

While our local network helps bridge the Neighbor Islands and Hawaiʻi’s remote communities year-round, that connectivity carries even deeper meaning during the holidays.

“On the 717, we take a lot of pride in serving guests from all over by providing them with a safe and comfortable Neighbor Island travel experience so they can be with loved ones for life’s most important shared moments,” Wailani explained.