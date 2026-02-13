Every day is Galentine’s Day for these Alaska Airlines besties

They met as kids in the late 1980s — Lisa was 5 and Michelle 10 — and grew up as neighbors, family friends and schoolmates. In 2004, by chance, they graduated from subsequent Alaska flight attendant training classes and months later were assigned to the same flight. For years, whenever their schedules overlapped, they worked side by side, catching up in the galley and strengthening a bond that already felt lifelong.

In 2014, over dinner on a New York City layover, one simple question changed everything: “Why don’t we buddy bid?” That moment sparked a 12‑year tradition of bidding for and working on the same trips. Now, if you see Lisa on your Alaska flight, chances are Michelle is nearby.

“Working together feels effortless. We can read each other, anticipate what the other needs and assist each other in difficult situations,” Michelle said. Their chemistry shows in the cabin — fun, intuitive and always in sync. They carpool to the airport, plan their work meals and spend layovers exploring, shopping or catching up with fellow crew friends. They share a love of sports too, with memories of cheering on the Knicks in Manhattan and the Saints during a New Orleans layover.