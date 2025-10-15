Dream big, fly far: Apply now for a summer 2026 internship at Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Starting today through Oct. 31, 2025, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are accepting applications for its summer 2026 internship program.
We’re excited to welcome 60-plus enthusiastic interns to join our growing operation across Honolulu, Seattle, Portland, Anchorage and San Francisco.
Are you a student with a passion for travel and dreams of working in the airline industry? Our highly anticipated summer internship program is back, and dozens of openings are available for students wanting to make their mark at Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air.
Curious about the opportunity? We’ve got the answers to your questions!
How many roles are open and where?
These competitive, paid internships will begin as early as May 2026 and offer firsthand experience in key aviation areas, including:
- Marketing
- Supply chain management
- Technical operations
- Airport operations
- E-commerce
- People team
- Maintenance and engineering
- Flight operations
- Auditing
- Finance
- Corporate communications
- Information technology
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for applicants who:
- are current undergraduate juniors with at least one semester or quarter of school remaining after the internship.
- are eager to contribute to a fast-paced, dynamic industry.
- have a curiosity about aviation and travel.
- will raise their hand to share out-of-the-box ideas and different perspectives.
- can meet deadlines and adapt to shifting project expectations.
- and are caring collaborators who can also drive projects independently.
What are the perks?
We offer paid internships, with pay ranging between $25-30 an hour (dependent upon the role). You’ll also score one of our most illustrious perks: travel privileges on flights across our combined network starting day one. Plus, you’ll get a select number of buddy passes for your friends and family to join you on your global adventures.
Additional perks are outlined on careers.alaskaair.com/career-opportunities/interns and will be provided during the interview process.
When and where can I apply?
The application period closes on Oct. 31, 2025, at 7 p.m. PST. All open opportunities can be found at careers.alaskaair.com/career-opportunities/interns.
Why should I apply?
We strive to provide every intern with an exceptional and unparalleled experience that they can carry with them throughout their career. You’ll work with leading minds behind our growing operation, lead meaningful, real-life projects and get a behind-the-scenes view of what it takes to run a leading U.S. airline.