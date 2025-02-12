Experience more with Alaska Mileage Plan™ Unlocked

Beginning today, Mileage Plan™ members can use their miles to access a curated collection of unique and exclusive events with our new program: Mileage Plan™ Unlocked. Experiences include passes to Coachella and Stagecoach, exclusive access to Alaska Airlines suites at sporting events and concerts, getaways to places like Alaska and Guatemala, and dinner at renowned restaurant Church Vineyards in Napa, Calif. – with miles being the only way to gain entry. Mileage Plan™ Unlocked will also feature exclusive events with Seattle’s renowned chef Renee Erickson in partnership with ForeverOut, a new Pacific Northwest initiative from EverOut, the go-to going-out guide for Seattle and Portland.

Mileage Plan™ members can participate in auctions for premium events, while other experiences will be available to purchase with miles outright. With opportunities spanning food and wine, sporting events, music, entertainment, and travel, starting as low as 10,000 miles, there’s an opportunity for everyone to find something that suits their interests! Check out the experiences here and keep an eye out as more events and experiences will be added.