Experience more with Alaska Mileage Plan™ Unlocked
Gain access to unique and exclusive events – like food & wine, sporting events, music, entertainment, and travel – with our new program: Mileage Plan™ Unlocked. The only way to gain entry is through miles.
HawaiianMiles members: To redeem a Mileage Plan™ Unlocked experience, make sure you transfer your HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles.
Beginning today, Mileage Plan™ members can use their miles to access a curated collection of unique and exclusive events with our new program: Mileage Plan™ Unlocked. Experiences include passes to Coachella and Stagecoach, exclusive access to Alaska Airlines suites at sporting events and concerts, getaways to places like Alaska and Guatemala, and dinner at renowned restaurant Church Vineyards in Napa, Calif. – with miles being the only way to gain entry. Mileage Plan™ Unlocked will also feature exclusive events with Seattle’s renowned chef Renee Erickson in partnership with ForeverOut, a new Pacific Northwest initiative from EverOut, the go-to going-out guide for Seattle and Portland.
Mileage Plan™ members can participate in auctions for premium events, while other experiences will be available to purchase with miles outright. With opportunities spanning food and wine, sporting events, music, entertainment, and travel, starting as low as 10,000 miles, there’s an opportunity for everyone to find something that suits their interests! Check out the experiences here and keep an eye out as more events and experiences will be added.
This news comes on the heels of additional Mileage Plan™ program enhancements, including benefits like the ability to redeem Mileage Plan™ miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan™ elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, and the ability to earn miles across both programs.
And in October 2024, we announced members could choose new perks at certain milestone moments, such as bonus miles, lounge access and more. One of the perks available in the Mileage Plan™ program includes a discount code for an Mileage Plan™ Unlocked experience (for example – 75,000 miles off an Mileage Plan™ Unlocked experience when you hit the MVP Gold 100K milestone level).
HawaiianMiles members wanting to participate in Mileage Plan™ Unlocked experiences can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan™ miles, then redeem for an Mileage Plan™ Unlocked experience. Click here to learn how.
